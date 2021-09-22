CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Boris Johnson and Joe Biden hold White House talks

BBC
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBoris Johnson and Joe Biden have held face-to-face talks in the White House. President Biden thanked Mr Johnson for "making the effort to be here". Mr Johnson responded by thanking him for making it possible for people from the UK with two jabs to travel to the US from November.

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

‘Build back better, blah blah blah’: Greta Thunberg mocks Joe Biden and Boris Johnson in climate speech

Greta Thunberg has mocked leaders around the world for delivering too much “blah blah blah” and not doing enough to tackle climate change.The Swedish activist, alongside fellow environmentalist Vanessa Nakate, from Uganda, was in Milan speaking at a youth summit.At the climate gathering, Greta said: “Build back better. Blah, blah, blah. Green economy. Blah blah blah. Net-zero by 2050. Blah, blah, blah.”Many politicians, notably PM Boris Johnson and US President Joe Biden, have regularly used these slogans and terms in speeches. In February, Mr Johnson teased Mr Biden at a G7 meeting for possibly having “nicked [the slogans] from...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Labour now says it would reopen Brexit talks if in power

A Labour government would “fix” Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal, a member of Keir Starmer's shadow cabinet has said – raising the prospect of more talks with the EU.The announcement, which came hours before Sir Keir's speech to Labour conference in Brighton, represents a change in approach from the party and is the first time the new leadership has suggested there could be more negotiations.Sir Keir said emphatically in January that there was "no case" for renegotiating the accord struck between Mr Johnson and the EU – in an effort to put the Brexit issue to bed.But speaking to the BBC...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#President Biden
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
White House
Washington Post

Boris Johnson liked Trump. Now he seems to love Biden.

Boris Johnson was as an ally of Donald Trump’s. The former president referred to the British prime minister as “Britain Trump,” and Johnson praised Trump’s handling of the U.S. economy. But now Johnson has made a 180-degree turn, and he’s singing President Biden’s praises. Fresh from what he viewed as a triumphant visit to the White House on Tuesday, Johnson sat down with The Washington Post’s Lally Weymouth at the British ambassador’s temporary residence in Washington to spell out with boyish enthusiasm what he had received from the Biden administration during his trip to D.C. — including the lifting of a coronavirus-driven travel ban, among other items. The prime minister wanted to minimize France’s displeasure at being cut out of the recent submarine deal negotiated over months in secret by Britain, the United States and Australia. Without missing a beat, he brushed off the words of French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, who called the secret deal “a knife in the back” and a “unilateral, brutal and unpredictable decision.” Only a few weeks ago, Johnson and senior members of his government saw the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan as unwise and reportedly were annoyed at not being given advance notice by the White House. Now Johnson is talking about working with the Taliban. Edited excerpts of the interview follow:
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
New York Post

Psaki blames Boris Johnson for calling on reporters during Biden WH meet

Press secretary Jen Psaki tried to explain away President Biden’s refusal to take questions from reporters during his Tuesday sitdown with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson by claiming that the UK leader had blindsided White House aides by calling on two British reporters. “I think our relationship with the United...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy