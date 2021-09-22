CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

California Now Has Nation's Lowest Virus Transmission Rate

By Associated Press
US News and World Report
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES (AP) — California has the lowest coronavirus transmission rate of any state following a sharp decline in cases and hospitalizations after a summer surge. The nation's most populous state is the only one experiencing “substantial" coronavirus transmission, the second-highest level on the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's color-coded map. So is Puerto Rico. In all other U.S. states, virus transmission is labeled as “high," defined as 100 or more cases per 100,000 people in the last week.

www.usnews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Best Life

This Former Hotspot Now Has the Lowest COVID Case Rate in the Country

Throughout the COVID pandemic, there have been a handful of states that have earned attention as hotspots for the virus: New York, California, Florida, and Texas, among others. As the pandemic has progressed and shifted, these areas have gone through different stages of infection, with some moving from epicenters to success stories. As many parts of the country are still experiencing a high number of COVID cases amid the Delta variant surge, one former hotspot now has the lowest per-capita rate nationally.
KTLA

Biden receives booster shot of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine

Seventy-eight-year-old Joe Biden and 79-year-old Mitch McConnell got their booster shots Monday, the Democratic president and the Republican Senate leader urging Americans across the political spectrum to get vaccinated or plus up with boosters when eligible for the extra dose of protection. The shots, administered just hours apart on either end of Pennsylvania Avenue, came […]
PHARMACEUTICALS
ABC6.com

Rhode Island’s virus transmission rate rises for the week

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The number of new confirmed coronavirus cases per 100,000 population in Rhode Island has gone up in the past week, to 213 for the week that ended Saturday from 207 the prior week, the state Department of Health said Tuesday. Two other key weekly metrics used...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
COVID-19 Vaccines
State
California State
Los Angeles, CA
Health
State
Florida State
State
Texas State
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Health
Local
California Coronavirus
Local
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
Government
Los Angeles, CA
Coronavirus
frederickcountymd.gov

Virus Transmission Rate High in Frederick County

FREDERICK, Md. – Cases of COVID-19 remain high in Frederick County, leading to 11 deaths in the past month and stressing local healthcare systems. Frederick County Executive Jan Gardner called on residents to stay diligent by getting vaccinated against the coronavirus and wearing masks in indoor public places upon CDC Guidelines.
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
EverydayHealth.com

Coronavirus Alert: U.S. Deaths Top ‘Soul-Crushing’ 1,900 Per Day, Pediatric Cases Remain High, Nearly 1 in 5 Report Heavy Drinking During Pandemic, California Has Lowest Transmission Rate, Minnesota Hits Hospitalization High

The Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center maintains an ongoing count of the COVID-19 cases and deaths in the United States and worldwide. As of 4:12 p.m. on September 22, 2021, the tally is:. Total cases worldwide: 229,865,099 (up from 229,439,241 Tuesday) Total deaths worldwide: 4,714,781 (up from 4,706,181 Tuesday) Total...
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vaccinations#University Of California#Ap#Californians
San Francisco Chronicle

California continues to have lowest COVID rates in the country

California continues to have the lowest levels of coronavirus transmission in the country, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. On Monday, the agency’s color-coded map showed California as having a “moderate” level of virus transmission, represented by yellow, with 48 other states stuck in the “high” transmission category, labeled red, and Connecticut advancing into the second-worst “substantial” tier, marked orange.
CALIFORNIA STATE
northwestgeorgianews.com

Alaska now has among the nation’s highest rates for recent COVID-19 fatalities

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — Alaska, already the state with the country’s worst COVID-19 recent-case rate, now also holds one of the country’s highest rates of recently reported deaths. The state reported another 21 deaths Monday after adding 44 virus-related fatalities — many from last month — to the total last week.
healththoroughfare.com

Doctor From California Refuses to Get Vaccinated for COVID-19

It may be surprising for most people, but not all doctors and those working in the medical field are willing to get vaccinated for COVID. One good example is the case of a doctor from the Californian city of Santa Barbara. Dr. Mark Abate is his name, and he’s a hematologist and oncologist with experience of over 33 years. According to Independent.com, he refuses COVID vaccination.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Puerto Rico
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Marietta Daily Journal

Retired seniors in US aren’t covered by Biden’s vaccine plan

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden’s new COVID-19 plan will mandate vaccines for 100 million working Americans, but one group was conspicuously absent from this week’s announcement: senior citizens. They’re also the most likely to be hospitalized or die from the virus — by a wide margin. Retired seniors have been...
U.S. POLITICS
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Are Banned From This as of Oct. 1, Homeland Security Says

More than a year and half into the COVID pandemic, health experts and officials continue to urge that the best way to end surges of new cases is by getting more people vaccinated, especially as highly transmissible variants, like Delta, continue to spread. In the U.S., President Joe Biden recently announced a new plan that includes vaccination requirements for many workers, including healthcare and federal employees. But that's just one way the U.S. government is taking measures to get people vaccinated; the latest move comes from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).
IMMIGRATION
spring.org.uk

The Vitamin That Reduces COVID Risk

The vitamin plays a double role in relation to the novel COVID-19 virus. Vitamin D may help to reduce the risk of COVID-19. Vitamin D plays two different roles; one in boosting the innate immune systems and the second in stopping the immune system from becoming abnormally active, a study suggest.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

If You're Using This Mask for Protection, Throw It Out Now, FDA Warns

Virus experts have gone back and forth about the need for masks over the last few months, with the spread of the highly transmissible Delta variant complicating the situation. In July, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) made a major reversal of its mask guidance, recommending that vaccinated individuals once again mask up in indoor spaces. The current variant of COVID is so contagious that many experts have even recommended that the general public don N95 respirators, which were largely reserved for health care workers during the height of the pandemic.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNET

Moderna's COVID-19 booster vaccine: Approval status, who would be eligible and more

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. Attention this week is on Pfizer's vaccine booster, as the Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention weigh who would qualify for a third dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. But what if you received the Moderna vaccine? The drug maker said the vaccine's effectiveness to guard against serious illness may be starting to wane for those who were the first to become fully vaccinated and a booster may be needed to maintain high levels of protection.
PHARMACEUTICALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy