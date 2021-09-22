CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Tunisia Military Judge Jails Two Members of Parliament

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTUNIS (Reuters) - A Tunisian military judge on Tuesday jailed two lawmakers from the Islamist Karama party, a lawyer and the judiciary said, amid growing concerns for human rights after the president seized governing powers in July. The court jailed Nidal Saudi and Saif Eddine Makhlouf, a leader of the...

www.usnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

EU aims for deal with Turkey to stem migrant flows to Cyprus

The European Union could work out ways to stem the flow of migrants from Turkey to Cyprus and other EU nations when it holds high-level talks in Ankara next month, a top EU official said Tuesday. EU Home Affairs Commissioner Ylva Johansson said “it’s not impossible to find a way forward” on preventing migrants from leaving Turkey to reach Cyprus because the number of migrants reaching Cyprus isn’t very large relative to the huge number of refugees whom Turkey hosts. But she couldn't say what such a deal would look like.Johansson said she wanted to learn firsthand the difficulties...
IMMIGRATION
Real News Network

If the US wants fewer Haitian refugees, it should stop destroying Haiti

Last week, onlookers in the US and around the world were horrified to see US Border Patrol’s inhumane treatment of Haitian refugees attempting to cross the US-Mexico border to seek asylum. Committing “human rights violations” that have been condemned worldwide, US Border Patrol and the Biden administration are denying thousands of Haitians their internationally recognized right to seek asylum and utilizing a despicable Trump-era policy to mass expel refugees—with truly dizzying scope and speed—back to the same country it marked for Temporary Protected Status only months ago. This whole saga has made clear once again that the cruelty of US “immigration policy” and enforcement is unabashedly bipartisan. Moreover, it is a reminder that Haitians will continue to be denied basic humanitarian support from countries like the US which are directly and indirectly responsible for many of the crises plaguing Haiti.
IMMIGRATION
Nevada Current

The hypocrisy in how refugees are treated by the US government

Policy, politics and progressive commentary After horrific photos emerged of men falling from airplanes and babies in great peril at the Kabul Airport weeks ago, I noticed a dramatic uptick in my various news feeds of the phrase “moral obligation.” Across all mediums, I heard the righteous call for the United States and nations around the globe to remember promises […] The post The hypocrisy in how refugees are treated by the US government appeared first on Nevada Current.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kais Saied
NBC News

Two transgender women win seats in German parliament

BERLIN -Two German politicians from the Greens have made history by becoming the first transgender women to win parliamentary seats in Sunday's national election. Tessa Ganserer and Nyke Slawik stood for the Greens party, which came third in the election, increasing its share of the vote to 14.8 percent from 8.9 percent in 2017 and is set to play a pivotal role in the building of a new three-way coalition government.
POLITICS
dallassun.com

Taliban executes child in Takhar province of Afghanistan

Kabul [Afghanistan] September 27 (ANI): The Taliban brutally executed a child in Takhar province of Afghanistan after his father is suspected to be a part of the Afghan Resistance Forces. The brutality has been reported by Panjshir Observer which is an independent media covering Panjshir and Afghanistan situation. "Child executed...
MIDDLE EAST
AFP

Taliban to 'temporarily' adopt monarchy constitution, with caveats

The Taliban said on Tuesday they will temporarily adopt a 1964 constitution that granted women the right to vote but eliminate any elements they disagree with. The Taliban's acting justice minister issued a statement saying the Islamists planned to introduce a constitution used during Afghanistan's short-lived golden age of democracy, but only briefly and with amendments. "The Islamic Emirate will adopt the constitution of the former King Mohammad Zahir Shah's time for a temporary period," Mawlavi Abdul Hakim Sharaee said. But anything in the text found to conflict with Sharia law and the principles of the Islamic Emirate would be discarded, he added.
WORLD
AFP

Paris attacks survivors relive horror in trial testimony

Survivors of the November 2015 Paris attacks began testifying at a historic trial on Tuesday, facing the ordeal of reliving that night of horror in the presence of over a dozen accused in court. One by one over the coming weeks, 300 survivors as well as family members of the victims of the murderous assault on November 13 are to take the stand. The suicide bombing and gun assaults by three teams of jihadists on bars, restaurants, the Bataclan concert hall and the national stadium -- planned in Syria and later claimed by the Islamic State group -- left 130 people dead and around 350 physically injured. "A suicide bomber blew himself up in front of us. I can still feel the explosion in my body, as well as the noise and the smell," Pierre, a now-retired gendarme officer, told the court Tuesday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Members Of Parliament#Tunis#Reuters#Tunisian#Islamist Karama#Saudi
The Independent

Haiti PM: Elections, referendum to be held next year

Haiti's prime minister said Tuesday that he plans to hold a referendum to modify the country's constitution by February, and he hopes to organize presidential and legislative elections early next year.In an interview with The Associated Press, Ariel Henry dismissed opponents who accuse him of wanting to stay in power and said that mistrust is one of the biggest challenges he faces.Henry said the referendum is a priority because the current constitution is rejected by a majority of political figures and civil society leaders. He also said an electoral council that will be responsible for setting dates has yet...
WORLD
US News and World Report

Belarus Leader: Change Constitution to Prevent Opposition From Taking Power

MINSK (Reuters) - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko called on Tuesday for changes to the constitution that would prevent an opposition movement that rose up against him in mass street protests last year from taking power, the state news agency Belta reported. President since 1994, Lukashenko has touted constitutional reform as...
ADVOCACY
The Independent

At UN, Belarus diplomat bemoans Western actions against it

The foreign minister of Belarus accused Western nations on Monday of carrying out “a large-scale hybrid war” against the country because it failed to change the government in elections last year, which he insisted were won by President Alexander Lukashenko Vladimir Makei made no mention of the opposition to Lukashenko and Western nations denouncing as a sham the August 2020 elections that gave him a sixth term, nor the months of protests against the outcome, some of which drew up to 200,000 people.Belarusian authorities responded to the protests with beatings and arrests of more than 35,000 people, and eventually...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Human Rights
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
Country
Tunisia
AFP

ELN rebel commander dead after military strike: Bogota

A commander of Colombia's last active guerilla group, the ELN, died Tuesday from injuries sustained in a bombing carried out by the military two weeks ago, the government said. The rebel leader, who used the alias "Fabian" but whose real name was Ogli Angel Padilla Romero, had been the target of the bombing in the northwestern department of Choco, Defense Minister Diego Molano told reporters. "He was found wounded yesterday (Monday), hidden under some bushes. He was very close to the place where the bombing took place," said Molano. The militant died in a hospital in the city of Cali early Tuesday.
MILITARY
The Independent

Russia opens extremism probe against Navalny and his allies

Russian authorities have opened a criminal case against imprisoned opposition leader Alexei Navalny and his closest allies, accusing them Tuesday of forming an extremist group and involvement in one. The investigation is the latest step in a multi-pronged crackdown on the Kremlin s most ardent foe and his team. Russia's Investigative Committee said in a statement that it was investigating Navalny and his top allies, Leonid Volkov and Ivan Zhdanov, for creating and leading an extremist group — a criminal offense punishable by up to 10 years in prison. Several other close associates of the politician, including Lyubov Sobol,...
POLITICS
AFP

Afghanistan envoy withdraws from General Assembly debate: UN

Afghanistan's ambassador to the United Nations pulled out of delivering an address to world leaders at the General Assembly later Monday, a UN spokesperson said. "Only the mission can withdraw," from addressing the assembly, a UN official told AFP on condition of anonymity.
WORLD
The Independent

Israeli PM denounces Iran, ignores Palestinians in UN speech

Israel’s new prime minister appealed to the international community Monday to stand together against Iran accusing Tehran of marching toward the development of a nuclear weapon and threatening to act alone if the world does not take action.In his maiden speech to the United Nations General Assembly, Naftali Bennett made no mention of Israel's decadeslong conflict with the Palestinians and instead sought to portray Iran as a menace to global security.“Iran’s nuclear program has hit a watershed moment, and so has our tolerance,” he said. “Words do not stop centrifuges from spinning.”After four inconclusive elections in two years,...
MIDDLE EAST
The Independent

ICC prosecutor seeks to resume Afghanistan war crimes probe

The chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court sought urgent clearance Monday from the court's judges to resume investigations of war crimes and crimes against humanity in Afghanistan saying that under the country's new Taliban rulers “there is no longer the prospect of genuine and effective domestic investigations” in the country.Judges at the global court authorized an investigation by Prosecutor Karim Khan's predecessor, Fatou Bensouda in March last year. The probe covers offenses allegedly committed by Afghan government forces, the Taliban, American troops and U.S. foreign intelligence operatives dating back to 2002.The decision to investigate Americans led...
WORLD
spectrumlocalnews.com

EU official: No dealing with 'desperate' Lukashenko

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — The European Union stands firm on its regime of sanctions against Belarus’ authoritarian president who is “pushing” migrants into the EU out of “desperation,” a senior official from the bloc said Tuesday. EU Home Affairs Commissioner Ylva Johansson said Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko “is not a...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy