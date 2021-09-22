Tunisia Military Judge Jails Two Members of Parliament
By Reuters
US News and World Report
7 days ago
TUNIS (Reuters) - A Tunisian military judge on Tuesday jailed two lawmakers from the Islamist Karama party, a lawyer and the judiciary said, amid growing concerns for human rights after the president seized governing powers in July. The court jailed Nidal Saudi and Saif Eddine Makhlouf, a leader of the...
The European Union could work out ways to stem the flow of migrants from Turkey to Cyprus and other EU nations when it holds high-level talks in Ankara next month, a top EU official said Tuesday. EU Home Affairs Commissioner Ylva Johansson said “it’s not impossible to find a way forward” on preventing migrants from leaving Turkey to reach Cyprus because the number of migrants reaching Cyprus isn’t very large relative to the huge number of refugees whom Turkey hosts. But she couldn't say what such a deal would look like.Johansson said she wanted to learn firsthand the difficulties...
Last week, onlookers in the US and around the world were horrified to see US Border Patrol’s inhumane treatment of Haitian refugees attempting to cross the US-Mexico border to seek asylum. Committing “human rights violations” that have been condemned worldwide, US Border Patrol and the Biden administration are denying thousands of Haitians their internationally recognized right to seek asylum and utilizing a despicable Trump-era policy to mass expel refugees—with truly dizzying scope and speed—back to the same country it marked for Temporary Protected Status only months ago. This whole saga has made clear once again that the cruelty of US “immigration policy” and enforcement is unabashedly bipartisan. Moreover, it is a reminder that Haitians will continue to be denied basic humanitarian support from countries like the US which are directly and indirectly responsible for many of the crises plaguing Haiti.
Policy, politics and progressive commentary
After horrific photos emerged of men falling from airplanes and babies in great peril at the Kabul Airport weeks ago, I noticed a dramatic uptick in my various news feeds of the phrase “moral obligation.” Across all mediums, I heard the righteous call for the United States and nations around the globe to remember promises […]
The post The hypocrisy in how refugees are treated by the US government appeared first on Nevada Current.
PENDLETON — Rumors of buses bringing Haitian immigrants to the Social Security Administration office in Pendleton have no merit, according to Pendleton Mayor John Turner and Pendleton Chief of Police Charles Byram. Instead, migrant farmworkers are coming through and making applications to see what Social Security benefits they are eligible...
BERLIN -Two German politicians from the Greens have made history by becoming the first transgender women to win parliamentary seats in Sunday's national election. Tessa Ganserer and Nyke Slawik stood for the Greens party, which came third in the election, increasing its share of the vote to 14.8 percent from 8.9 percent in 2017 and is set to play a pivotal role in the building of a new three-way coalition government.
Kabul [Afghanistan] September 27 (ANI): The Taliban brutally executed a child in Takhar province of Afghanistan after his father is suspected to be a part of the Afghan Resistance Forces. The brutality has been reported by Panjshir Observer which is an independent media covering Panjshir and Afghanistan situation. "Child executed...
The Taliban said on Tuesday they will temporarily adopt a 1964 constitution that granted women the right to vote but eliminate any elements they disagree with.
The Taliban's acting justice minister issued a statement saying the Islamists planned to introduce a constitution used during Afghanistan's short-lived golden age of democracy, but only briefly and with amendments.
"The Islamic Emirate will adopt the constitution of the former King Mohammad Zahir Shah's time for a temporary period," Mawlavi Abdul Hakim Sharaee said.
But anything in the text found to conflict with Sharia law and the principles of the Islamic Emirate would be discarded, he added.
Survivors of the November 2015 Paris attacks began testifying at a historic trial on Tuesday, facing the ordeal of reliving that night of horror in the presence of over a dozen accused in court.
One by one over the coming weeks, 300 survivors as well as family members of the victims of the murderous assault on November 13 are to take the stand.
The suicide bombing and gun assaults by three teams of jihadists on bars, restaurants, the Bataclan concert hall and the national stadium -- planned in Syria and later claimed by the Islamic State group -- left 130 people dead and around 350 physically injured.
"A suicide bomber blew himself up in front of us. I can still feel the explosion in my body, as well as the noise and the smell," Pierre, a now-retired gendarme officer, told the court Tuesday.
Haiti's prime minister said Tuesday that he plans to hold a referendum to modify the country's constitution by February, and he hopes to organize presidential and legislative elections early next year.In an interview with The Associated Press, Ariel Henry dismissed opponents who accuse him of wanting to stay in power and said that mistrust is one of the biggest challenges he faces.Henry said the referendum is a priority because the current constitution is rejected by a majority of political figures and civil society leaders. He also said an electoral council that will be responsible for setting dates has yet...
MINSK (Reuters) - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko called on Tuesday for changes to the constitution that would prevent an opposition movement that rose up against him in mass street protests last year from taking power, the state news agency Belta reported. President since 1994, Lukashenko has touted constitutional reform as...
The foreign minister of Belarus accused Western nations on Monday of carrying out “a large-scale hybrid war” against the country because it failed to change the government in elections last year, which he insisted were won by President Alexander Lukashenko Vladimir Makei made no mention of the opposition to Lukashenko and Western nations denouncing as a sham the August 2020 elections that gave him a sixth term, nor the months of protests against the outcome, some of which drew up to 200,000 people.Belarusian authorities responded to the protests with beatings and arrests of more than 35,000 people, and eventually...
A commander of Colombia's last active guerilla group, the ELN, died Tuesday from injuries sustained in a bombing carried out by the military two weeks ago, the government said.
The rebel leader, who used the alias "Fabian" but whose real name was Ogli Angel Padilla Romero, had been the target of the bombing in the northwestern department of Choco, Defense Minister Diego Molano told reporters.
"He was found wounded yesterday (Monday), hidden under some bushes. He was very close to the place where the bombing took place," said Molano.
The militant died in a hospital in the city of Cali early Tuesday.
Russian authorities have opened a criminal case against imprisoned opposition leader Alexei Navalny and his closest allies, accusing them Tuesday of forming an extremist group and involvement in one. The investigation is the latest step in a multi-pronged crackdown on the Kremlin s most ardent foe and his team. Russia's Investigative Committee said in a statement that it was investigating Navalny and his top allies, Leonid Volkov and Ivan Zhdanov, for creating and leading an extremist group — a criminal offense punishable by up to 10 years in prison. Several other close associates of the politician, including Lyubov Sobol,...
Afghanistan's ambassador to the United Nations pulled out of delivering an address to world leaders at the General Assembly later Monday, a UN spokesperson said. "Only the mission can withdraw," from addressing the assembly, a UN official told AFP on condition of anonymity.
WARSAW (Reuters) - The Polish government will ask the president to extend a state of emergency on the Belarus border by 60 days, a spokesman said on Tuesday, due to a surge in migration that Warsaw blames on Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko. Poland and fellow European Union states Lithuania and...
WASHINGTON — In the final days of the U.S. troop withdrawal from Afghanistan, a top American general met Taliban leaders in Qatar and warned them to keep their forces out of Kabul for a few more days or else face the threat of U.S. airstrikes. Gen. Frank McKenzie, the head...
Israel’s new prime minister appealed to the international community Monday to stand together against Iran accusing Tehran of marching toward the development of a nuclear weapon and threatening to act alone if the world does not take action.In his maiden speech to the United Nations General Assembly, Naftali Bennett made no mention of Israel's decadeslong conflict with the Palestinians and instead sought to portray Iran as a menace to global security.“Iran’s nuclear program has hit a watershed moment, and so has our tolerance,” he said. “Words do not stop centrifuges from spinning.”After four inconclusive elections in two years,...
The chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court sought urgent clearance Monday from the court's judges to resume investigations of war crimes and crimes against humanity in Afghanistan saying that under the country's new Taliban rulers “there is no longer the prospect of genuine and effective domestic investigations” in the country.Judges at the global court authorized an investigation by Prosecutor Karim Khan's predecessor, Fatou Bensouda in March last year. The probe covers offenses allegedly committed by Afghan government forces, the Taliban, American troops and U.S. foreign intelligence operatives dating back to 2002.The decision to investigate Americans led...
NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — The European Union stands firm on its regime of sanctions against Belarus’ authoritarian president who is “pushing” migrants into the EU out of “desperation,” a senior official from the bloc said Tuesday. EU Home Affairs Commissioner Ylva Johansson said Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko “is not a...
Comments / 0