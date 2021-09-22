CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellevue, NE

Bellevue principal charged with DUI after crash that critically injures motorcyclist

By Kevin Cole Omaha World-Herald
doniphanherald.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOMAHA — A Bellevue elementary school principal is on paid leave after being charged with drunken driving in connection with a crash that critically injured a motorcyclist. Andrew C. Miller, 46, of Omaha was arrested Friday night following a crash near 141st and Pacific streets, according to Douglas County court records. Motorcyclist Bruce Blaydes, 58, of Omaha, was taken to CHI Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy, where he remained in critical condition Tuesday, a hospital spokeswoman said.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dui#Alcoholic Beverages#Traffic Accident#Lemay Elementary School
