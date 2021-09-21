CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest Sells for 9/21

By Chris Lange
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DMPjF_0c3qQuhd00 Markets started out Tuesday on a positive note but only the Nasdaq ended the session higher. ARK Funds bounced back as well with one exception. ARKG performed the best out of the group, up 1.2%, while ARKX did the worst, down 0.2% on the day. The gains from last year are slowly sliding away, but Cathie Wood may have something up her sleeve as she is constantly reshuffling her ETFs to stand up to market headwinds.

ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the past couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.

Many traders are looking to mirror the plays of famous investors and huge brokerage firms to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases a list of its trades at the end of each trading day.

While some companies would require a subscription service or monetary fee to see what makes ARK Invest tick, here at 24/7 Wall St. we would rather give you the data for free. Here is a quick look at some of the major sales that ARK Invest executed on September 21, 2021. Also check out all the ARK Invest buys that took place that same day.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF ( NYSEARCA: ARKF ) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks, as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $4.0 billion. Here are some notable sales in this fund: 132,000 shares of Yeahka.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF ( NYSEARCA: ARKG ) looks at companies across multiple industries, but the general focus is on health care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. The biggest holdings are Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $9.7 billion. Here are some notable sales in this fund: 94,000 shares of Novartis, 236,370 shares of Sema4 Holdings, & 275,182 shares of Caribou Bio.

ARK Innovation ETF ( NYSEARCA: ARKK ) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation across multiple industries, but primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund, including Tesla, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $25.5 billion. Here are some notable sales in this fund: 38,881 shares of Proto Labs, 90,600 shares of Nintendo, 221,000 shares of Iridium Communications, & 417,933 shares of Teradyne.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF ( NYSEARCA: ARKQ ) is focused, unsurprisingly, on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. Big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $3.1 billion. Here are a few sales of note in this fund: 52,123 shares of NXP Semiconductors.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF ( NYSEARCA: ARKW ) is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. Some names in this fund are similar to the others, including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $6.4 billion. Here are a couple of notable sales in this fund: 52,864 shares of Sea

Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF ( NYSEARCA: ARKX ) is focused primarily on companies developing technology around spaceflight. Big names in this fund include Trimble, Kratos, Nvidia, Amazon and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $63.3 million. Sales worth noting in this fund: 6,000 shares of NVIDIA.

Check out all the sales here:

FUND Direction Ticker Name Shares
ARKF Sell 9923HK YEAHKA LTD 132,000
ARKG Sell NVS NOVARTIS AG 94,000
ARKG Sell SMFR SEMA4 HOLDINGS CORP 236,370
ARKG Sell CDXS CODEXIS INC 16,133
ARKG Sell CLLS CELLECTIS SA 4,696
ARKG Sell CRBU CARIBOU BIOSCIENCES INC 275,182
ARKK Sell PRLB PROTO LABS INC 38,881
ARKK Sell NTDOY NINTENDO CO LTD 90,600
ARKK Sell IRDM IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS INC 221,000
ARKK Sell TER TERADYNE INC 417,933
ARKQ Sell NXPI NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV 52,123
ARKQ Sell SNPS SYNOPSYS INC 4,219
ARKW Sell SE SEA LTD 52,864
ARKW Sell SHOP SHOPIFY INC 7,531
ARKW Sell SQ SQUARE INC 21,827
ARKX Sell NVDA NVIDIA CORP 6,000

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Warren Buffett
The Motley Fool

4 Stocks That Could Be Worth $1 Trillion by 2030

A Fool since 2010, and a graduate from UC San Diego with a B.A. in Economics, Sean specializes in the healthcare sector and investment planning. You'll often find him writing about Obamacare, marijuana, drug and device development, Social Security, taxes, retirement issues and general macroeconomic topics of interest. Follow @AMCScam.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Got $1,000? 3 Buffett Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

It's almost hard to believe how successful Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A)(NYSE:BRK.B) has been since Warren Buffett took over as the company's CEO in 1965. Back then, the company's stock was priced at $19 per share. Today, a single share of the company's class A stock is valued at roughly $418,000. That means that a $1,000 stake in the company at the beginning of Buffett's tenure would now be worth about $22 million. Not too shabby.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Square Inc#Novartis Ag#Ark Invest Sells#Ark Funds#Arkx#Nysearca#Arkf#Fintech#Zillow#Pinterest#Pacific Biosciences#Teladoc Health#Crispr#Fate Therapeutics#Sema4 Holdings#Caribou Bio#Ark Innovation Etf#Arkk#Roku#Spotify
Business Insider

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday

Morgan Stanley cut Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) price target from $4,300 to $4,100. Amazon shares fell 0.6% to $3,406.00 in pre-market trading. Credit Suisse raised Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) price target from $400 to $490. Costco shares rose 3.3% to close at $467.75 on Friday. Barclays reduced NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) price...
STOCKS
Business Insider

Tesla, Canoo, Clean Energy Fuels, Alibaba And More: Stocks On WallStreetBets Radar Today

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has emerged as the most-discussed stock on Reddit’s r/WallStreetBets forum as of Monday night, while Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOEV), SmileDirectClub Inc. (NYSE:SDC), Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) and Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) are also seeing high interest. What Happened: Exchange-traded fund SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE:SPY)...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Nvidia
NewsBreak
Paypal
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Alibaba
NewsBreak
Nintendo
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Tesla
beincrypto.com

Cathie Wood’s ARK Fund Suffers Amidst Chinese Crackdown

Cathie Wood’s ARK Fund has seen a dip due to the recent Chinese cryptocurrency ban, but investors remain optimistic about long term performance. Ark Innovation Fund takes a hit due to Chinese ban. Cathie Wood’s ARK Innovation Fund, specifically targeted at key stakeholders in disruptive technologies, has taken a hit...
MARKETS
Benzinga

If Tesla Stock Hits This Price, Cathie Wood Could Sell Her Position

Longtime Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) bull Cathie Wood successfully predicted the rise of the electric vehicle leader’s share price when many weren’t as bullish on the company. The Ark Invest CEO recently admitted to a target price that would see her trim the position sizably. What Happened: Earlier this year, Wood...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Will Robinhood Slash Coinbase's Earnings?

Robinhood's feeless trading experience forced many of its competitors to say goodbye to one of their primary revenue sources. But will it also force the hand of cryptocurrency brokerages?. What Happened: According to a Friday Fortune report, when Robinhood launched its feeless stock trading experience in 2014, five years later...
MARKETS
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

55K+
Followers
34K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy