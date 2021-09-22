Five Reasons to be Psyched About the Film “Don’t Look Up”

The simple joys in life don’t always have to come in fancy gift boxes. Some can simply come in the form of upcoming movie announcements. Having something potentially great to look forward to is not only exhilarating, but can easily be one of the highlights of a movie buff’s year. The entertainment industry has gone through some challenges the past year, but it has proven to rise above it all. We have seen a couple of acclaimed international film festivals make their grand comeback, together with the first premieres of a number of much-anticipated movies. There are just too many gems to look forward to. The upcoming film, Don’t Look Up, has stood apart from the rest. Even though it has not made any kind of premiere yet, it has already been making waves, and is becoming the talk of the town. Here are five reasons to be psyched about the upcoming film: