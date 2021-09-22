CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Scott Foley Makes 'Awkward' Admissions About Ex Jennifer Garner While With Wife in Rare Interview

By Kate Hill
enstarz.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScott Foley reveals his current status with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner after their divorce and what kind of relationship they had during their "short-lived marriage." The actor appeared on SiriusXM's "Andy Cohen Live," wherein the host interviewed him about his experience on "Felicity." According to E!, Cohen also grilled his guest if he would know any "young starlets" that Scott had dated in the past.

www.enstarz.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Scott Foley Reveals How He Handles Bumping Into Ex-Wife Jennifer Garner at Hollywood Events

Running into an ex can be awkward –– especially if they're extremely well known like Jennifer Garner. Scandal alum Scott Foley, who was briefly married to the 13 Going on 30 actress in the early 2000s, says he handles run-ins with a level of respect nowadays. Foley shared with Andy Cohen during his appearance on the host's SiriusXM's show Andy Cohen Live how he tackles running into his ex at Hollywood events.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Foley
Person
Meghan Mccain
Person
Jennifer Garner
Person
Andy Cohen
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Garner Glows In Brown Dress For Malibu Brunch After Bennifer’s Red Carpet Debut — Photos

As ex Ben Affleck wraps up another whirlwind Europe trip with rekindled love J.Lo, Jennifer Garner was spotted heading to brunch with friends in California. Jennifer Garner, 49, glowed as she headed to a brunch in Malibu, California. The 13 Going On 30 actress looked boho chic in a loose fitting brown patterned dress as she waved to cameras on Saturday, Sept. 11 before walking into exclusive restaurant Shutters on the Beach. She kept her brown hair down in a loose, natural wave for the morning outing, accessorizing with a flat gladiator inspired sandal, black leather clutch and black sunglasses.
MALIBU, CA
In Style

Jennifer Garner Is Wearing Her Famous Butt-Lifting Leggings Again

Welcome to the new Look of the Day, where we comb through every celebrity outfit from the past 24 hours and feature the single most conversation-worthy ensemble. Love it, leave it, or shop the whole thing below. Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Popculture

Ben Affleck's Ex Gwyneth Paltrow Shares Touching Thoughts on Jennifer Lopez Romance

Gwyneth Paltrow has built a reputation out of getting along with her exes, and she continues to wish them well publicly. The latest object of her benevolence is Ben Affleck, who she dated off and on from 1997 to 2000. Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have made quite a splash after rekindling their relationship and made their red carpet debut at the Venice Film Festival in support of Affleck's film The Last Duel. Lopez's stylist Mariel Haenn shared photos of the couple looking glamorous and in love on Instagram, and Paltrow decided to weigh in with a kind quip.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
Hello Magazine

Jennifer Garner shares glimpse inside kitchen during weekend of 'comfort food'

Jennifer Garner shared a glimpse inside her kitchen over the weekend as she prepped some tasty looking treats for her family. The Hollywood star shared a photo of a tray filled with freshly-baked cinnamon rolls, alongside the caption: "September 12th is for comfort food". The star's baked goods no doubt...
SCIENCE
On Air with Ryan Seacrest

Why Jennifer Garner Approves Of Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez's Reunion

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's romance has reportedly received the seal of approval from the latter's ex-wife, Jennifer Garner. A source close to the situation told Entertainment Tonight that Garner, 49, is backing the rekindled romance. "Her kids love J.Lo and J.Lo loves them too. It is all positive," an insider explained to the celebrity gossip outlet. "When Ben is happy and the kids are happy, Jen [Garner] feels like there is nothing she can be upset about. Jen also says Ben looks better than ever. She and Ben are getting along so well in a co-parenting sense and all is good."
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Love Hewitt Gives Birth: Actress Welcomes 3rd Child With Husband Brian Hallisay

Baby no. 3 for Jennifer Love Hewitt has arrived! The actress shared the big news that she gave birth to a son, Aidan James. Jennifer Love Hewitt, 42, has welcomed her third child with her husband, Brian Hallisay! The 9-1-1 actress gave birth to son Aidan James Hallisay, who is now a little brother to the couple’s two other children: daughter Autumn James, 7, and son Atticus James, 6. Jennifer shared the happy news via Instagram on Thursday, Sept. 9 with a photo of her pregnant belly that had the words “It’s A Boy,” “Almost Cooked” and “9 Months,” written on it.
CELEBRITIES
purewow.com

Jennifer Aniston Posts Rare Public Message to Ex Justin Theroux

No bad blood here. Jennifer Aniston just proved that exes can remain friendly and offer love and support. This week, the 52-year-old actress shared a sweet message of support for her ex-husband, Justin Theroux, and his recent charity work. Aniston posted a snap of Theroux and his pup Kuma alongside a note on her Instagram Story. Unfortunately, the post is no longer available but you can see it here.
CELEBRITIES
In Style

Jennifer Garner Just Discovered the Best Fall Outfit Formula

Welcome to the new Look of the Day, where we comb through every celebrity outfit from the past 24 hours and feature the single most conversation-worthy ensemble. Love it, leave it, or shop the whole thing below. Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial...
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy