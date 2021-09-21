CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Salem, MA

Salem police officers to wear body cameras starting next year

By Alena Kuzub
Itemlive.com
Itemlive.com
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yASeo_0c3qPYVy00

SALEM ― City police officers will start using body-worn cameras in 2022, according to an agreement announced Tuesday between the city, the Police Department, and the Police Patrolmen’s Union.

“The implementation of body-worn cameras is very important to me as the chief of the Salem Police Department, as a career police officer, as an advocate for sensible, fair policing, and as a resident of Salem,” said Police Chief Lucas Miller. “The cameras will aid police investigations, provide valuable evidence in criminal proceedings, promote transparency and police integrity, and provide a valuable resource in evaluating police policy and procedure. I hope to have the program operational as soon as possible.”

The department is currently in the process of buying the cameras and preparing necessary hardware and software for their effective use. The department anticipates that the first cameras will be ready for official use in the first quarter of 2022.

Salem police officers will receive appropriate training before they are issued a camera.

The city’s Race Equity Task Force recommended the use of body cameras in its report released earlier this year. Funding for the first phase of the program was included in the city’s fiscal year 2022 budget.

The city has also applied for a state grant to finance implementation of the future phases of the program.

“I’m grateful for the hard work of the department, the union leadership, and our Race Equity Task Force community volunteers who have led us to this positive outcome, and to the members of the City Council who voted to fund this critical initiative,” said Mayor Kimberley Driscoll.

The complete policy regulating camera use and who will carry them will be available for public review on the department’s website before the launch of the body-worn camera program.

The post Salem police officers to wear body cameras starting next year appeared first on Itemlive .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

North Korea joins race for new hypersonic missile with latest test

SEOUL — North Korea test-fired a newly developed hypersonic missile earlier this week, state news media KCNA reported on Wednesday, joining a race headed by major military powers to deploy the advanced weapons system. North Korea fired the missile off its east coast towards the sea, South Korea's military said...
MILITARY
The Associated Press

Fighting wave of misinfo, YouTube bans false vaccine claims

YouTube is wiping vaccine misinformation and conspiracy theories from its popular video-sharing platform. The ban on vaccine misinformation, announced in a blog post on Wednesday, comes as countries around the world continue to offer free immunizations for COVID-19 to a somewhat hesitant public. Public health officials have struggled to push back against a steady current of online misinformation about the COVID-19 shot since development of the immunization first got underway last year.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Salem, MA
Local
Massachusetts Government
Salem, MA
Government
Salem, MA
Crime & Safety
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
The Associated Press

Britney Spears hearing may mean freedom from court or father

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Judge Brenda Penny has been the calm eye of the storm surrounding Britney Spears and the conservatorship that controls her life. The Los Angeles Superior Court Judge has thus far been able to act more as a caretaker than a dictator in the case, but at a potentially pivotal hearing on Wednesday afternoon, she will be pressed to make major decisions on whether to keep Spears’ father on as her conservator, or whether to end the conservatorship altogether.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CNN

Almost all United employees complied with the vaccine mandate

New York (CNN Business) — United Airlines announced Tuesday that only 593 of its workers face dismissal for not complying with the requirement to get a Covid-19 vaccine. That is less than 1% of its 67,000 US workers who are covered by the rule. About 2,000 other employees, or less...
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Camera#Body Cameras#Software#The Police Department#Race Equity Task Force#The City Council
CBS News

Senate prepares to move on bill to prevent government shutdown

Washington — The Senate is preparing to take up a short-term government funding bill that keeps federal agencies operating through December 3, but leaves unaddressed the looming deadline for when the U.S. is projected to exhaust its borrowing authority. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Democrats are introducing a stopgap...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Itemlive.com

Itemlive.com

Lynn, MA
484
Followers
411
Post
69K+
Views
ABOUT

Itemlive.com is the online home of The Daily Item, founded in 1877, covers Lynn, Lynnfield, Nahant, Peabody, Saugus, Swampscott, Marblehead, and Revere with a team of local reporters that know our communities. We publish six days a week.

 https://www.itemlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy