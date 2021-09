Audrey L. Thompson, age 67, passed away September 15, 2021 at the Citrus Memorial Hospital in Inverness, Fl, surrounded by her family. A graveside service will take place at Morningside Cemetery in Malone, NY on Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at 1:00 PM. Calling hours will take place prior at Frary Funeral Home in Malone from 11:00 a.m.- 1:00 p.m. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home.