Rome, GA

Wright, Judith

northwestgeorgianews.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMrs. Judith Anna Perry Wright, age 77, of Rome, GA, passed away Monday, September 20, 2021, at her residence. Mrs. Wright was born in Rome, GA on March 25, 1944, daughter of the late Henry Harold Perry and the late Lena Estelle Silvers Perry. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Evan Rudolph Wright, and by a brother, Foster Perry. A Licensed Practical Nurse, Mrs. Wright retired from Northwest Georgia Regional Hospital following 34 years of employment. She was of the Baptist faith. Survivors include 2 daughters, Lena Diane Wright, Kingston, and Mary Alice Murphy (Ray), Dallas, GA; a son, Richard Evan Wright (Dawn), Subligna, GA; 3 brothers, Haskell Perry, Rome, Gordon Perry, Greensboro, NC, and Wilburn Perry, Rome; 6 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren, nieces and nephews, as well as her feline companion, Wally. In accordance with her wishes, Mrs. Wright will be cremated. The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Sunday, September 26, 2021, from 2 until 4pm. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to Cancer Treatments Centers of Atlanta, 600 Celebrate Life Parkway, Newnan, GA 30265. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.

www.northwestgeorgianews.com

