CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rome, GA

Cescutti, Barbara

northwestgeorgianews.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBarbara Cescutti, A lifelong resident of Rome, GA, passed away Saturday, September 18, 2021 peacefully at her home. Barbara was born on August 19, 1933. She was a beloved wife, mother, Grand Mother, Great Grandmother, Great-Great Grandmother, Aunt, and friend to so many people in her life. She graduated from Rome High School in 1951. She was an active member of Saint Mary's Catholic Church for 70 years. She was employed with Belk, K-Mart, and was a home maker. To know Barbara was one of life's many blessings. She made an impression on everyone she came in contact with. We will miss her but have no doubt she is flying high with Jesus. Barbara was preceded in death by her mother, Glady Carter Burkett; Father, Marshall Steven Burkett; and her loving husband, Robert D. Cescutti. She was an only child and leaves behind 3 sons, Robert A. (Tony) Cescutti and his wife Susan, of Rome, Brad Cescutti and his wife Lisa, of Cedar Bluff, Alabama, and David H. Cescutti formally of Rome, GA. She had 7 Grandchildren, 10 Great Grandchildren and 1 Great Great Grandchild who she loved and adored very much. A graveside service will be conducted Friday, September 24, 2021 at 11:00 A.M. at Oaknoll Cemetery. All family and friends are invited. Please visit our website at www.daniels-funeralhome.com to share memories and post tributes. Daniel's Funeral Home has charge of the arrangements.

www.northwestgeorgianews.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

California to require Covid vaccine for schoolchildren, Newsom announces

California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday announced that the Covid-19 vaccine will be required for the state’s schoolchildren, the first such mandate in the nation. "CA will require our kids to get the COVID-19 vaccine to come to school. This will go into effect following full FDA approval. Our schools already require vaccines for measles, mumps and more. Why? Because vaccines work. This is about keeping our kids safe & healthy,” the governor wrote in a tweet.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Georgia State
Georgia Obituaries
City
Rome, GA
State
Alabama State
Rome, GA
Obituaries
CNN

Justice Sotomayor tells the truth about the Supreme Court

(CNN) — Why have five Supreme Court justices spoken out publicly about the court's reputation in recent weeks?. Several conservative justices have argued strenuously that the court should not be seen in political terms. Justice Amy Coney Barrett gave a speech at the McConnell Center at the University of Louisville...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

Newsom signs #FreeBritney bill to reform conservatorship laws

California Governor Gavin Newsom has signed a law to reform conservatorships in California, after pop star Britney Spears' public fight to win her freedom from her father. The new law comes as a Los Angeles judge suspended Spears' father, Jamie Spears, from the conservatorship that has controlled the singer's career, financial and personal decisions for 13 years.
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Saint Mary
Person
Jesus

Comments / 0

Community Policy