Cescutti, Barbara

Barbara Cescutti, A lifelong resident of Rome, GA, passed away Saturday, September 18, 2021 peacefully at her home. Barbara was born on August 19, 1933. She was a beloved wife, mother, Grand Mother, Great Grandmother, Great-Great Grandmother, Aunt, and friend to so many people in her life. She graduated from Rome High School in 1951. She was an active member of Saint Mary's Catholic Church for 70 years. She was employed with Belk, K-Mart, and was a home maker. To know Barbara was one of life's many blessings. She made an impression on everyone she came in contact with. We will miss her but have no doubt she is flying high with Jesus. Barbara was preceded in death by her mother, Glady Carter Burkett; Father, Marshall Steven Burkett; and her loving husband, Robert D. Cescutti. She was an only child and leaves behind 3 sons, Robert A. (Tony) Cescutti and his wife Susan, of Rome, Brad Cescutti and his wife Lisa, of Cedar Bluff, Alabama, and David H. Cescutti formally of Rome, GA. She had 7 Grandchildren, 10 Great Grandchildren and 1 Great Great Grandchild who she loved and adored very much. A graveside service will be conducted Friday, September 24, 2021 at 11:00 A.M. at Oaknoll Cemetery. All family and friends are invited. Please visit our website at www.daniels-funeralhome.com to share memories and post tributes. Daniel's Funeral Home has charge of the arrangements.