CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Statesville, NC

City Council looks to give Statesville Police Department 'teeth' for enforcement of noise ordinance

By Ben Gibson
Statesville Record & Landmark
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStatesville took a step toward quieting down trucks as they come through the city at Monday’s city council meeting. The council unanimously gave Police Chief David Addison the go-ahead to present a revised noise ordinance after complaints from residents about the noise created by engine compression braking — also known as jake braking — within the city limits. The current ordinance doesn’t address that sort of noise.

statesville.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Statesville, NC
Statesville, NC
Government
NBC News

Britney Spears hearing: What to expect

Britney Spears’ conservatorship is back in court this week, and while some fans hope it will be for the last time, some lawyers caution that the court has multiple options beyond ending her 13-year conservatorship. Spears’ father, James “Jamie” Spears, filed a shocking request to terminate his daughter’s conservatorship this...
MENTAL HEALTH
CBS News

American siblings back home after 3 years trapped in China

Beijing — A pair of American siblings who were trapped for three years in China have returned home after Beijing lifted a so-called "exit ban" following Canada's release of a top Chinese tech executive wanted in the U.S. on fraud charges. A State Department spokesperson said Cynthia and Victor Liu returned to the U.S. on Sunday after consular staff in Shanghai helped facilitate their departure.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Police#City Limits#Electrical Equipment#Tokyo#City Council#Ami
NBC News

Biden cancels Chicago trip amid tensions over legislative agenda

President Joe Biden canceled his trip to Chicago this week and stay in Washington to haggle with lawmakers over the administration's two large legislative priorities, a White House official told NBC News on Tuesday. “In meetings and calls over the weekend and through today, President Biden has been engaging with...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy