City Council looks to give Statesville Police Department 'teeth' for enforcement of noise ordinance
Statesville took a step toward quieting down trucks as they come through the city at Monday’s city council meeting. The council unanimously gave Police Chief David Addison the go-ahead to present a revised noise ordinance after complaints from residents about the noise created by engine compression braking — also known as jake braking — within the city limits. The current ordinance doesn’t address that sort of noise.statesville.com
Comments / 1