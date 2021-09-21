Morris, Elizabeth

Ms. Elizabeth Lovey Patricia Morris, age 26, of Kissimmee, FL, formerly of Silver Creek, passed away Tuesday, September 14, 2021, at her residence. Elizabeth was born in Rome, GA on December 14, 1994, daughter of the former Maryrose "Missy" Rymanowski and James David "Jim" Morris. A homeschool graduate in 2012, she was employed with the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, FL in guest services. She had an adventurous spirit and lived a fearless life. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Lindale. Survivors include her parents, Missy and Jim Morris, Silver Creek; her beloved brother and best friend, Adam Morris, Memphis, TN; her maternal grandmother, Kay Rymanowski, Berne, NY; her paternal grandmother, Betty Zane Morris, Rome; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and many beloved friends. A celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, September 25, 2021, at 3pm at First Baptist Church of Lindale. The Rev. Eric Whelchel and the Rev. Jim Cook will officiate. The family will receive friends at First Baptist Church of Lindale on Saturday from 1pm until the service hour. The family requests "best practices" concerning the coronavirus during the visitation and service. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.