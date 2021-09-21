CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Powder Springs, GA

Third, Brenda

northwestgeorgianews.com
 10 days ago

Brenda Gail Third, age 73, of Powder Springs, Georgia passed away Sunday, September 19, 2021. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday, September 23, 2021 at West Cobb Funeral Home and Crematory in Marietta with Rev. Steve Wipple officiating. Interment will follow at Powder Springs Memorial Gardens Cemetery. A native of Rome, GA, Mrs. Third lived in Cobb County for most of her life. She graduated from Osborne High School, then worked as a Customer Sales Representative for Owens Corning Fiberglass for over 20 years before retirement. Afterwards, her true love was for children. She spent the rest of her life caring for them at client's homes, and at Olive Springs Baptist Church, LaBelle Heights Baptist Church, First Baptist Church of Powder Springs, and Marietta First United Methodist Church. She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Elizabeth Touchstone. Survivors include: Husband of 41 years, Steve Third; 3 Sons, Mason (Amy) Third, Ponte Vedra Beach, FL, Adam (Michelle) Third, Ville Rica, GA and Tyler (Tiffany) Third, Dallas, GA; Brother, Wayne Touchstone, Birmingham, AL; 6 Grandchildren, Casey, Katlin, Kayla, Wesley, Ella and Madison, and one on the way. The family will receive friends on Thursday, September 23, 2021 from 9:00 am until 11:00 am at West Cobb Funeral Home and Crematory in Marietta. Online guest book at www.westcobbfuneralhome.com.

www.northwestgeorgianews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

California to require Covid vaccine for schoolchildren, Newsom announces

California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday announced that the Covid-19 vaccine will be required for the state’s schoolchildren, the first such mandate in the nation. "CA will require our kids to get the COVID-19 vaccine to come to school. This will go into effect following full FDA approval. Our schools already require vaccines for measles, mumps and more. Why? Because vaccines work. This is about keeping our kids safe & healthy,” the governor wrote in a tweet.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Powder Springs, GA
City
Madison, GA
State
Georgia State
Georgia State
Georgia Obituaries
City
Dallas, GA
Cobb County, GA
Obituaries
City
Rome, GA
City
Marietta, GA
County
Cobb County, GA
Rome, GA
Obituaries
CNN

Justice Sotomayor tells the truth about the Supreme Court

(CNN) — Why have five Supreme Court justices spoken out publicly about the court's reputation in recent weeks?. Several conservative justices have argued strenuously that the court should not be seen in political terms. Justice Amy Coney Barrett gave a speech at the McConnell Center at the University of Louisville...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

Newsom signs #FreeBritney bill to reform conservatorship laws

California Governor Gavin Newsom has signed a law to reform conservatorships in California, after pop star Britney Spears' public fight to win her freedom from her father. The new law comes as a Los Angeles judge suspended Spears' father, Jamie Spears, from the conservatorship that has controlled the singer's career, financial and personal decisions for 13 years.
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birmingham#Retirement#Funeral Services#Ga#Osborne High School#Owens Corning Fiberglass#Al#Tribute Store

Comments / 0

Community Policy