It's hard work, and it's not all driving either. When we think of truck drivers getting their jobs done on the road, we often imagine the long-haul routes on interstates hauling bulk cargo from depot to depot. However, there's more to trucking than that, and more countries on the map than just the United States. Tom, also known as @thelorryist on Twitter, decided to share what it's like going through an average shift as a lorry (truck) driver in the United Kingdom.

GROCERY & SUPERMAKET ・ 4 DAYS AGO