Update on the latest sports

NFL

 7 days ago

UNDATED (AP) Akil Baddoo and Victor Reyes drove in two runs apiece and the Detroit Tigers stalled the Chicago White Sox’s drive for the AL Central title with a 5-3 victory. The magic number for the White Sox to clinch the division remained at two games. Reyes had four of Detroit’s 16 hits. Daz Cameron reached base four times and scored two runs for the Tigers, who have won the first two games of the three-game series. The White Sox have lost five of their last seven games.

wcn247.com

76ers kick off camp without unhappy All-Star Simmons

CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) — Ben Simmons did not report when the Philadelphia 76ers opened training camp on Tuesday. Simmons was absent as expected as he tries to persuade the Sixers to trade him, even with $147 million and four years left on his contract. Coach Doc Rivers clings to the belief that Simmons may show up at training camp or at some point this season to try to lead the Sixers back to the top of the Eastern Conference.
NBA
wcn247.com

Simmons a no-show...Wildcats' Thompson doubtful

CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) — Ben Simmons was absent from Philadelphia 76ers training camp today as expected as he tries to persuade the team to trade him, even with $147 million and four years left on his contract. Coach Doc Rivers clings to the belief, however improbable, that Simmons may show up at training camp or at some point this season to try to lead the Sixers back to the top of the Eastern Conference. For the moment, the focus is on getting Tyrese Maxey first-team reps and ready for an increased workload in his second season with the Sixers.
NBA
South Florida Sun Sentinel

The new Miami Heat: The Maestro and The Maniac? (Lowry, Butler have their thoughts)

It’s probably not the marketing campaign of choice, but the 2021-22 Miami Heat season well could come down to the maestro and the maniac. At least when it comes to how friends, and now teammates, Jimmy Butler and Kyle Lowry view each other. “I think Kyle is damn near a genius when it comes to knowing how to get people the ball,” Butler said of the Heat’s prime offseason addition, at the team’s ...
NBA
State
Kansas State
kusi.com

Weekend Sports Update with Burt Grossman

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – KUSI Sports Contributor Burt Grossman joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss the biggest sports news of the weekend. Grossman discussed Manny Machado’s argument with Fernando Tatis Jr., the Penn State punt, and the Chargers loss to the Dallas Cowboys.
SAN DIEGO, CA
somerset106.com

Sports Update: Friday, September 24th

•Somerset 3-0 over McCreary Central. •Pulaski County lost 3-1 to Rockcastle County. •Somerset lost 4-1 to Boyle County. •Southwestern 6-0 Wayne County. •Pulaski County 5-5 with Casey County. Boys:. •Pulaski County 6-0 over Casey County. •Southwestern lost to East Jessamine 2-0. Cincinnati opened a four game series at GABP against...
SOMERSET, KY
Person
Cody Bellinger
wcn247.com

For CFP to expand by '24, plans needs approval in 4 months

ROSEMONT, Ill. (AP) — The college sports leaders who run the College Football Playoff have about four months to come to an agreement on a new format if expansion is to be implemented for the 2024 season. If they can’t get it done by then, any change to the way major college football decides its national champion will have to wait until after the 2025 season. That's when the current television contract with ESPN expires. The conference commissioners who make up the CFP management committee met outside Chicago for four hours Tuesday, discussing issues that need to be hammered out before a decision on whether to expand is made.
COLLEGE SPORTS
wcn247.com

Joneses and Miller sweep major WNBA awards

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Jonquel Jones led a sweep of three major WNBA awards for Connecticut, earning MVP honors hours before the Sun opened their best-of-five playoff series against Chicago. Connecticut’s Curt Miller was chosen as the league’s coach of the year. It’s the second time he’s won the award, also receiving it in 2017. Brionna Jones received the league's Most Improved Player. The trio helped the Sun to the league's best record and the top seed in the playoffs.
BASKETBALL
wcn247.com

League leaders in play tonight, Wild card contests continue

ATLANTA (AP) — Zack Wheeler pitches for Philadelphia in the opener of a pivotal three-game series at Atlanta tonight. Charlie Morton is on the mound for the Braves, who lead the NL East by 2 1/2 games over the Phillies with a few days left in the season. Atlanta has led the division since Aug. 15 and is trying to win it for the fourth straight year. After leaving Atlanta, the Phillies finish the regular season with three games at Miami, while the Braves close at home with three games against the Mets, with a makeup game versus Colorado possible on Oct. 4 if it’s needed to decide the NL East.
MLB
wcn247.com

Sanó homers, Twins withstand late rally to beat Tigers 3-2

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Miguel Sanó homered and Minnesota pitchers shut down Detroit until the ninth inning, as the Twins beat the Tigers 3-2. Jorge Alcala (4-6) earned the win with a perfect inning in relief of starter Charlie Barnes. Tyler Duffey, Caleb Thielbar, Ralph Garza Jr. each pitched scoreless innings for Minnesota. Alexander Colomé allowed two runs in the ninth, yet earned his 17th save. Tyler Alexander (2-4) surrendered one run in six innings for Detroit. Akil Baddoo and Jonathan Schoop had RBI singles in the ninth off Colomé.
MLB
wcn247.com

Panthers place another starting defensive back on IR

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Panthers have placed starting safety Juston Burris on injured reserve with a groin injury, meaning he will miss at least three games. Burris was injured during Carolina’s 24-9 win over the Houston Texans last Thursday night. He becomes the second Panthers defensive back to go on injured reserve this week, joining cornerback Jaycee Horn. Horn could miss the remainder of the season after breaking three bones in his right foot. Burris has 10 tackles and one interception for the Panthers’ No. 1 ranked defense.
NFL
wcn247.com

NBA releases protocols to teams for virus safety this season

The NBA has released tentative health and safety protocols to its teams, detailing how unvaccinated players will be tested far more often than their vaccinated colleagues and face a slew of other restrictions. Among the rules for unvaccinated players: They will not be able to eat in the same room with vaccinated teammates or staff, must have lockers as far away from vaccinated players as possible, and must stay masked and at least six feet away from all other attendees in any team meeting.
NBA
wcn247.com

Robert, Lopez lift White Sox over eliminated Reds 7-1

CHICAGO (AP) — Luis Robert homered twice, Reynaldo Lopez pitched two-hit ball over a season-high six innings and the Chicago White Sox beat Cincinnati 7-1 as the Reds were eliminated from postseason contention. The Reds had won four straight but were knocked out of the NL playoff hunt mid-game when the St. Louis Cardinals beat Milwaukee to lock up the second wild card. The White Sox, who clinched the AL Central last Thursday, have won three straight. They started the day 2 1/2 games behind Houston for home-field advantage in the first round of the AL Division Series.
MLB
wcn247.com

Aleshia Ocasio is Athletes Unlimited softball champion

Aleshia Ocasio is the Athletes Unlimited individual softball champion. The pitcher earned 2,096 points following five weeks of competition against 60 of the world’s best players in suburban Chicago. Ocasio finished 11th last year, despite missing three of the 15 games. Infielders Amanda Chidester and Kelsey Stewart and pitcher Carrie Eberle rounded out the top four point scorers. Defending champion Cat Osterman retired after finishing fifth in the standings this year.
SPORTS
wcn247.com

BYU-Notre Dame to play at Allegiant Stadium in Vegas in '22

BYU and Notre Dame have scheduled a football game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas next season. The Cougars and Fighting Irish will play Oct. 8 in a Shamrock Series. For BYU, the game with Notre Dame completes its schedule for 2022, which will be its last season as a football independent before joining the Big 12 Conference. Notre Dame leads the series with BYU 6-2. The teams last played in 2013 at Notre Dame Stadium.
COLLEGE SPORTS
wcn247.com

Dodgers' Pujols goes on COVID-19 IL after 2nd vaccine

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Albert Pujols went on the Los Angeles Dodgers’ COVID-19 injured list as Cody Bellinger was activated from the IL after missing eight games with a broken left rib. Pujols received his Manager Dave Roberts said Pujols did not feel well after receiving his second COVID-19 vaccine. Roberts said Pujols will be re-evaluated Wednesday. The 41-year-old Pujols is batting .255 with 12 homers and 38 RBIs in 82 games since he signed with the Dodgers on May 17 following his release from the Los Angeles Angels.
MLB

