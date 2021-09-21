CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

America’s military presence in Germany remains a fresh issue for both countries

By Lane Luckie
KLTV
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBERLIN, Germany (KLTV/KTRE) - As Germany votes this Sunday in a historic election to usher-in a new chancellor for the first time in 16 years, recent polling shows eligible voters are most concerned with campaign issues like the environment and the COVID-19 pandemic. The outcome of the vote will likely...

www.kltv.com

Comments / 0

Related
KLTV

German election tight; Merkel’s bloc eyes worst result yet

While elections ultimately dictate short-term policy, cultural and historic ties between the U.S. and Germany are much less affected by politics. KLTV's Lane Luckie shares the deep roots in Germany for many Texans. In Focus. Germany focuses on post-Merkel future, while remembering dark past. Updated: Sep. 22, 2021 at 1:50...
WORLD
The Independent

At UN, Belarus diplomat bemoans Western actions against it

The foreign minister of Belarus accused Western nations on Monday of carrying out “a large-scale hybrid war” against the country because it failed to change the government in elections last year, which he insisted were won by President Alexander Lukashenko Vladimir Makei made no mention of the opposition to Lukashenko and Western nations denouncing as a sham the August 2020 elections that gave him a sixth term, nor the months of protests against the outcome, some of which drew up to 200,000 people.Belarusian authorities responded to the protests with beatings and arrests of more than 35,000 people, and eventually...
POLITICS
AFP

Germany's conservatives in chaos as key allies break ranks

Key Bavarian allies of Angela Merkel's party conceded Tuesday that the centre-left's Olaf Scholz has the best chance of becoming Germany's next chancellor, putting the conservatives on the brink of sitting on  the opposition benches after the vote debacle. Armin Laschet's CDU-CSU conservative alliance brought home its worst election result in post-war Germany of 24.1 percent in Sunday's election, behind Scholz's Social Democrats (SPD) on 25.7 percent. But Laschet, head of the CDU and the conservative bloc's hope to succeed Angela Merkel, has insisted his party will still try to build a governing coalition and is ready for talks with the Greens and the liberal FDP for a possible partnership. After huddling for the first meeting of its newly elected MPs on Tuesday, the Bavarian CSU pulled the rug under Laschet by declaring the SPD should be first in the queue to form the next government.
ELECTIONS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
The Independent

Going Dutch: Look out, German coalition talks could be long

As Europe's economic powerhouse Germany embarks on the task of piecing together a new ruling coalition after Sunday's knife-edge election, observers need only look to its neighbors, Belgium and the Netherlands, to see how tricky the process can be.Olaf Scholz, leader of the center-left Social Democrats that narrowly beat outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s center-right Union bloc on Sunday sounded upbeat the morning after the vote.“My idea is that we will be very fast in getting a result for this government, and it should be before Christmas if possible,” Scholz told reporters in Berlin. “Germany always has coalition governments...
POLITICS
AFP

Germany in political limbo after Social Democrats' narrow win

Germany is headed for weeks, if not months, of protracted coalition haggling as Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives insisted Monday on trying to form a government even after losing to the Social Democrats in a tight race. - Legacy - Ironically, the outgoing right-left coalition would have enough support to form Germany's next government, this time under the leadership of the SPD.  However, the Social Democrats have gone into the race with the clear aim of avoiding a repeat of the partnership with Merkel's conservatives.
POLITICS
Washington Post

Like the U.S., Germany Is Divided. Unlike America, It’s Coping

At first blush, Germany’s parliamentary election was a victory for moderates, and a clear defeat for extremists. The populist fringes — the Alternative for Germany (AfD) on the far right and the post-communist Left on the opposite side — both lost seats. The vast majority of votes went to one of the four centrist party blocs, although there were large swings between those.
ELECTIONS
Washington Post

America would be much better off if our elections were as boring as Germany’s

Imagine that we lived in an alternative universe where Republican George H.W. Bush was elected president in 1980 and stayed in office until 1996. He was then followed by Democrat Michael Dukakis for two terms. Then, for the next 16 years, Republican Mitt Romney was in office. And finally, in 2020, Romney was succeeded by his vice president — Democrat Joe Biden. In this universe, our politics would be more boring — and a lot more sane and sensible.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Heiko Maas
Person
Angela Merkel
Person
Donald Trump
The Independent

German election: Exit polls give centre-left SPD narrow lead in shock for Merkel’s CDU

Swinging to the left for the first time in a generation, Germany elected a new parliament on Sunday that is poised to select a centre-left chancellor to succeed the retiring incumbent, Angela Merkel, as the leader of continental Europe’s most dominant and prosperous nation.After a short but sweet roller-coaster of an election campaign with three different parties taking turns as frontrunners in the quadrennial parliamentary elections, the centre-left Social Democrats led by their colourless Finance Minister Olaf Scholz, 63, came surging from behind -- rising improbably from third to first place over the final five weeks of a forgettable, cautious...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
KLTV

Race Day: Marathon, historic election generate buzz in Germany’s capital city

BERLIN, Germany (KLTV/KTRE) - Two big races are drawing crowds of people to Germany’s capitol city Sunday -- the annual BMW Berlin Marathon and a historic parliamentary election that will decide who succeeds Angela Merkel as chancellor. More than 25 thousand runners and other athletes from all over the world...
EUROPE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southern Germany#Transatlantic#Nato#American#Afghans#Ramstein#State Department#European#The Left Party#Kltv Ktre
erienewsnow.com

Situation becoming 'dire' at US airbase in Germany housing approximately 2,000 pregnant Afghan refugees

The task of accommodating 10,000 Afghan refugees, including approximately 2,000 pregnant women, is putting facilities at Ramstein airbase in Germany under tremendous strain as nighttime temperatures drop toward freezing and what was meant to be a 10-day temporary stay is stretching into weeks, with one US source familiar with the situation describing it as becoming "dire."
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Place
Berlin, DE
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
World War II
Public Radio International PRI

Poland is increasing its military presence at the Belarus border

More troops, more guns, more barbed wire. This escalation is a response to greater numbers of Iraqi migrants appearing at the Poland-Belarus border. Poland and nearby EU countries are accusing Belarus of sending migrants to their borders to destabilize them as part of a “hybrid war.” Tragically – over the weekend – four Iraqi migrants were found dead near the border. Claudia Ciobanu is a correspondent for Balkan Insight, based in Warsaw. She joins The World's host Marco Werman to share her reporting.
POLITICS
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Germany's Angela Merkel Remains Globally Popular … Just Not in Austerity-Hit Greece

Germany's long-serving chancellor, Angela Merkel, is preparing to leave office after 16 years in power. Unlike most leaders, public opinion regarding Merkel remains mostly positive. She is not universally like in Europe, however, given Germany's insistence on austerity measures on poorer, southern European countries. As Germany's long-serving chancellor, Angela Merkel,...
EUROPE
Telegraph

Emmanuel Macron may offer up UN seat in push for EU army

France's seat on the United Nations Security Council could be put "at the disposal of the European Union" if its governments back Emmanuel Macron's plans for an EU army, a close ally of the French president has said. Paris is spearheading a diplomatic push for closer EU military integration after...
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy