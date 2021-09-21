CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Blue Jackets sign G Merzlikins to $27M contract extension

wcn247.com
 7 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Columbus Blue Jackets have signed goaltender Elvis Merzlikins to a five-year, $27 million contract extension. The 27-year-old Merzlikins will be in the final year of a two-year contract this season with a cap hit of $4 million. The new contract locks him up through the 2026-27 season with an annual salary of about $6.7 million. The long-term deal throws into question the future of Joonas Korpisalo, who has shared time in the net with Merzlikins the last two seasons.

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Assessing the New York Rangers center depth for 2021-22

It appears the Rangers will enter training camp with Mika Zibanejad, Ryan Strome, Filip Chytil, Morgan Barron, Kevin Rooney, and Greg McKegg vying for center positions. Zibanejad and Strome are guaranteed the top two spots, assuming the Rangers don’t trade for Jack Eichel. News on Eichel has been slow recently, but Elliotte Friedman reported on September 9th that the Sabres have re-engaged in talks.
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
wingingitinmotown.com

Red Wings sign Givani Smith to 2-year contract extension

Steve Yzerman’s offseason checklist is complete. It was announced early Tuesday that the Red Wings had signed RFA forward Givani Smith to a two-year contract extension. What remained unclear for several hours was how much that contract would be valued at. Our friends at CapFriendly leaked those details:. Smith didn’t...
NHL
wcn247.com

Blues re-sign Tyler Bozak to $750,000, 1-year contract

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Tyler Bozak is staying with the St. Louis Blues. The 35-year-old forward signed a one-year contract worth $750,000. Bozak was with the Blues in 2019 when they won the Stanley Cup for the first time in franchise history and put up 13 points during that title run. Injuries limited him to 31 games last season. Bozak has 449 points in 764 regular-season NHL games with St. Louis and Toronto. Signing Bozak should round out the Blues' roster for the start of training camp unless winger Vladimir Tarasenko is traded before then. Camp opens next week, and the regular season starts in mid-October.
NHL
chatsports.com

Report: Aaron Gordon Signs Four-Year Contract Extension With Nuggets

Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon signed a four-year, $92 million contract extension, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania. Gordon's contract also includes a player option in the 2025-26 season. Gordon was entering the final year of his four-year, $80 million contract—with $16.4 million to be paid this season. Mike Singer of...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joonas Korpisalo
Sportsnet.ca

Oilers sign Kailer Yamamoto to one-year contract extension

The Edmonton Oilers have signed forward Kailer Yamamoto to a one-year contract extension worth $1.175 million, the team announced Saturday. Originally drafted by the Oilers in the first round, 22nd overall, of the 2017 NHL Draft, Yamamoto has recorded 20 goals and 32 assists in his 105 career regular season games to date.
NHL
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Reeling Minnesota United signs Chase Gasper to four-year contract extension

Minnesota United announced Thursday that it has signed defender Chase Gasper to a four-year contract extension through 2025. The Loons picked Gasper, 25, out of the University of Maryland in the first round of the 2019 SuperDraft, and he has become a fixture on the backline. "If you look back...
MLS
Janesville Gazette

Kings sign G Cal Petersen to 3-year, $15 million extension

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — Goalie Cal Petersen has agreed to a three-year, $15 million contract extension with the Los Angeles Kings. The Kings announced the deal Wednesday for Petersen, an Iowa native and Notre Dame product who signed with the club as an unrestricted free agent four years ago.
NHL
phillysportsnetwork.com

Josh Sweat signs three-year contract extension with the Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles sneakily opened up a ton of cap space earlier this week by restructuring the contract of Fletcher Cox. Now we know why. The team announced on Saturday that DE Josh Sweat has signed a three-year contract extension. The Deal is said to be worth $40M, with $26.9M...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Annual Salary#The Final Year#Ap#The Columbus Blue Jackets
nhltradetalk.com

St. Louis Blues Sign Robert Thomas to 2-Year Extension

The St. Louis Blues were able to lock up their last remaining restricted free agent on Tuesday night, as the team announced they have agreed to terms with forward Robert Thomas on a two-year contract with an AAV of $2.8 million. Thomas, 22, has been a part of the Blues...
NHL
NHL

Merzlikins' new contract keeps him at 'home' in Columbus

Goaltender sees a chance to keep getting better with an extension under his belt. When you think of everything Elvis Merzlikins has been through in Columbus, it's hard to believe it's been only two years since he arrived in the capital city. He's had the highest of highs and lowest...
NHL
FanSided

What is Hendrix Lapierre’s future with the Washington Capitals?

Hendrix Lapierre was the Washington Capitals first round selection in the 2020 draft. A pick that looked like a potential steal, Lapierre has vastly improved while also avoiding injuries since being picked. A 6’0″ and 180 lbs build, Lapierre is an extremely skilled player who can play left wing or...
NHL
bleachernation.com

Jonathan Toews Speaks: Returning To The Blackhawks, Goals For This Season, and More

Here’s a sight for sore eyes, my frents. On Thursday, the Blackhawks opened up training camp prior to the 2021-22 season and arguably the biggest storyline heading into Day 1 was the return of Chicago’s Captain Jonathan Toews. After missing all of the 2020-21 season due to Chronic Immune Response Syndrome, Toews announced in June that he was back on the ice and preparing to return to the club for this season. As training camp approached, we saw much more of Toews than we did during all of the 2020-21 season out and about with teammates and friends.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Columbus Blue Jackets
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
Chicago Tribune

The Chicago Blackhawks’ Stanley Cup era started with Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews. Can they help usher in a new one this season?

The Chicago Blackhawks championship run started with Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews, and symbolically, it ends with Kane and Toews. Since March, Duncan Keith, Brent Seabrook and Andrew Shaw — the last vestiges of the supporting cast for hockey’s most dynamic duo of the 2010s — were either traded away or bowed out to injuries. Two-time Stanley Cup-winning goalie Corey Crawford parted ways with ...
NHL
reviewjournal.com

Knights adjust to NHL crackdown on cross-checking

Brayden McNabb is one of the Golden Knights’ most physical defensemen in front of the net and in the corners, which requires the occasional jab to the back of an opponent with his stick. When the league announced last week that there will be a stricter enforcement of the cross-checking...
NHL
FanSided

The Chicago Blackhawks Have Four Top Line Centermen Options

The Chicago Blackhawks have a few different options to center the top line this season. Let’s talk about the four likely options and which makes sense. Every good team needs a great first-line center. Unfortunately for the Chicago Blackhawks in 2020-21, one thing that hurt them throughout the season was that they were without their top-line center in Jonathan Toews.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy