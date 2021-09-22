CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

AP sources: Grievance over shortened MLB season opens Monday

wcn247.com
 7 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) — In the midst of difficult negotiations for a new collective bargaining agreement, Major League Baseball and its players’ association are scheduled to start a grievance hearing next Monday over the union’s claim the 2020 pandemic-affected season was too short. The timing of the hearing was disclosed to The Associated Press by people familiar with the litigation who spoke on condition they not be identified. Martin Scheinman, who took over as baseball’s impartial arbitrator after the clubs fired Mark Irvings, will hear the case about the coronavirus-impacted season. If the union prevails, MLB might be liable for hundreds of millions in damages.

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

Related
1460 ESPN Yakima

AP Source: Seattle Mariners to Host 2023 MLB All-Star Game

NEW YORK (AP) — A person familiar with the decision tells The Associated Press that the Seattle Mariners will host baseball’s 2023 All-Star Game at T-Mobile Park. The team announced a news conference for Thursday at Seattle’s Space Needle with baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred. The person, speaking on condition of anonymity because the subject was not announced, said the subject was the 2023 All-Star Game. Seattle will host the All-Stars for the third time. The ballpark was the site of the American League’s 4-1 victory in 2001. The 1979 All-Star Game was at the old Kingdome.
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
pitcherlist.com

The 8 Best MLB Moments from Monday

I don’t want to mislead anybody here, so I will take this opportunity to let you know that this article is going to be very Blue Jays centric. This is not because I am a fan. Joe Carter blasting a World Series-winning shot off of Mitch “Wild Thing” Williams in 1993 hurt me bad. At that point, the Blue Jays were the Yankees of the AL East right before the Yankees became the Yankees of the AL East. I wanted them to lose because they weren’t the Red Sox. So when I say that I will be spending a lot of “ink” on Toronto tonight, it’s because they are amazing.
NFL
chatsports.com

MLB Betting Guide: Monday 9/20/21

Which MLB games offer betting value on FanDuel Sportsbook? Let's see where we can zero in. Please note that lines are subject to change after this article is published, which impacts betting advice. All betting lines were taken from FanDuel Sportsbook, and you can check here to see their most updated numbers. You can also look at our oddsFire tool to get a feel for what the betting public is doing.
GAMBLING
wcn247.com

White Sox lose...Bellinger banged up...MLB grievance hearing

DETROIT (AP) — The Chicago White Sox’s drive for the AL Central title has hit another speed bump, a 5-3 loss to the Detroit Tigers. Akil Baddoo and Victor Reyes drove in two runs apiece. The magic number for the White Sox to clinch the division remained at two games. Reyes had four of Detroit’s 16 hits. Daz Cameron reached base four times and scored two runs for the Tigers, who have won the first two games of the three-game series. The White Sox have lost five of their last seven games.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grievance#Ap#Major League Baseball#The Associated Press
theScore

What's at stake over final week of MLB season?

The stage is nearly set for Major League Baseball's playoffs, but several storylines still aren't fully wrapped up as the season winds down. Let's look at some races that have yet to be determined with one week remaining. Bringing home the hardware. AL MVP. The trophy is likely in the...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
wcn247.com

Syndergaard to start...Cards seek 17th straight...Yanks-Jays

NEW YORK (AP) — Noah Syndergaard is scheduled to pitch tonight for the New York Mets, returning to a major league mound for the first time in two years and completing his long comeback from Tommy John surgery. The right-hander was reinstated from the 60-day injured list and will start the second game of a single-admission doubleheader against the Miami Marlins at Citi Field. His return comes too late to help the 2021 Mets, who were eliminated from playoff contention last weekend.
NFL
wcn247.com

Syndergaard set to pitch for Mets in return from TJ surgery

NEW YORK (AP) — Noah Syndergaard is scheduled to pitch Tuesday night for the New York Mets, returning to a major league mound for the first time in two years and completing his long comeback from Tommy John surgery. The right-hander was reinstated from the 60-day injured list and will start the second game of a single-admission doubleheader against the Miami Marlins at Citi Field. The skidding Mets announced the move about 2 1/2 hours before the first game. Syndergaard can become a free agent after the season. His return comes too late to help the 2021 Mets, who were eliminated from playoff contention last weekend.
MLB
wcn247.com

Newman, Mendoza will be ESPN's 1st all-female baseball duo

Melanie Newman made history earlier this season when she was part of Major League Baseball’s first all-women’s broadcast. On Wednesday, the Baltimore Orioles announcer will receive a bigger national stage when she teams up with Jessica Mendoza on ESPN. Newman and Mendoza will call a key NL West matchup between the San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers. The Dodgers have already wrapped up a postseason spot, but went into Tuesday two games behind San Francisco for the top spot in the division with six games remaining. Newman said she was focused on her second season doing play-by-play on radio and television for the Baltimore Orioles, when the additional opportunities to call games nationally.
MLB
wcn247.com

Cardinals win 17th straight, clinch 2nd NL wild card spot

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Dylan Carlson, Nolan Arenado and Jose Rondon homered to back Adam Wainwright, and the St. Louis Cardinals extended their winning streak to 17 games and clinched an NL wild card berth with a 6-2 win over the Milwaukee Brewers. St. Louis will play in the NL wild-card game on Oct. 6 at the Los Angeles Dodgers or San Francisco, whichever does not win the NL West. The postseason trip will be the third in a row for the Cardinals.Milwaukee already was assured of the NL Central title.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy