AP sources: Grievance over shortened MLB season opens Monday

I don’t want to mislead anybody here, so I will take this opportunity to let you know that this article is going to be very Blue Jays centric. This is not because I am a fan. Joe Carter blasting a World Series-winning shot off of Mitch “Wild Thing” Williams in 1993 hurt me bad. At that point, the Blue Jays were the Yankees of the AL East right before the Yankees became the Yankees of the AL East. I wanted them to lose because they weren’t the Red Sox. So when I say that I will be spending a lot of “ink” on Toronto tonight, it’s because they are amazing.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO