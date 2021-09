"They are just not able to meet our needs," said Roger Ahrenholz, Prinsburg mayor, at Tuesday's Kandiyohi County Board of Commissioners meeting. Prinsburg is considered underserved by the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development, with available wireline broadband internet speeds of at least 25 megabits download and 3 megabits upload. However, that is below the state standard of 100 megabits download and 20 megabits upload speeds to be considered served.

KANDIYOHI COUNTY, MN ・ 4 DAYS AGO