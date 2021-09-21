CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whips On Horseback: US Officials Claim Nothing Inhumane Is Happening To Haitian Migrants Being Removed From Texas

By Zack Linly
myv949.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFirst, let’s be clear about one thing: America has never cared about the devastation Black and brown immigrants are trying desperately to escape when crossing the border. The attitude in this country has always been, “Nah, don’t come here.”. Certainly, there are plenty of Americans who are empathetic and not...

New York Post

Trump calls US ‘humiliated’ after Afghanistan, Haitian migrants crisis

​Former President ​Donald Trump on Monday seized on the Homeland Security secretary’s admission that more than 12,000 Haitian migrants had been released into the US and the Biden administration’s bungled military withdrawal from Afghanistan to say “we are a Nation humiliated like never before.”. ​”​All 17,000 illegal immigrants who entered...
New Hampshire Bulletin

Commentary: What are the nation’s legal and moral duties regarding Haitian migrants at the border?

The U.S.’s top envoy to Haiti resigned abruptly on Sept. 22 over the Biden administration’s “inhumane” treatment of Haitian migrants crossing the border via Mexico into Texas. The resignation came amid debate over the U.S. decision to deport thousands of Haitians entering the country in search of asylum or a better life. Criticism over the policy […] The post Commentary: What are the nation’s legal and moral duties regarding Haitian migrants at the border? appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
Haitian migrants at Texas border are being released into US: report

Thousands of Haitian migrants who were camping out at the small Texas border town of Del Rio have been released into the US, a new report said — even as the Biden administration has warned that those who cross into the country illegally will be sent back home. In recent...
New York Post

DHS chief pushes back on claim whips used against Haitian migrants

Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas denied Monday that Border Patrol agents used whips to prevent Haitian migrants from crossing the Rio Grande to reach an encampment set up under a Texas bridge where thousands of other migrants have gathered. Photos and video published Sunday appeared to show mounted Border...
More than 6,000 migrants removed from Texas encampment, officials say

DEL RIO, Texas - More than 6,000 Haitians and other migrants have been removed from an encampment at a Texas border town, U.S. officials said Monday as they defended a strong response that included immediately deporting migrants to their impoverished Caribbean country and using horse patrols to stop them from entering the town.
Daily Herald

US launches mass expulsion of Haitian migrants from Texas

DEL RIO, Texas -- The U.S. flew Haitians camped in a Texas border town back to their homeland Sunday and tried blocking others from crossing the border from Mexico in a massive show of force that signaled the beginning of what could be one of America's swiftest, large-scale expulsions of migrants or refugees in decades.
Data Shows U.S. Grants Asylum To Haitians Less Than Any Other Nationality

Despite a seemingly neverending string of tragedies that have left its people desperate for help, data shows that the U.S. grants asylum to Haitian migrants and refugees at the lowest rate among people from any other nationality who are similarly seeking refuge. While that fact has long been known, a...
AFP

US Senate to vote Thursday in bid to avert government shutdown

The US Senate announced it would vote on a stopgap funding bill Thursday to prevent a government shutdown with just hours to spare, as lawmakers stare down a number of deadlines with massive stakes for the economy and President Joe Biden's sweeping domestic agenda. The coming days are expected to be the most critical yet of Biden's presidency, as he negotiates the tricky passage of two giant spending bills and a fix to lift the debt ceiling without the support of Republicans. But the most urgent priority is funding for federal agencies, and Senate Democrats say they will pass temporary legislation early Thursday, hours before the money runs out, to keep the lights on until December 3. The bill, which includes $6.3 billion to help Afghan refugees and $28.6 billion in disaster aid, is expected to have broad cross-party support and should advance from the House of Representatives to Biden's desk soon after the Senate gives its green light.
Detroit News

US may fly Haitian migrants home from Texas starting Sunday

Del Rio, Texas – The United States could begin flying some of the thousands of Haitian migrants who have crossed from Mexico into a Texas border camp back to their poverty-stricken homeland on Sunday, hoping to deter others from crossing into the country. Many of the migrants have lived in...
Immigration attorney voices concerns over deportation of Haitian migrants

One immigration attorney representing Haitian migrants who were allowed to stay in the U.S. says many of those deported had valid asylum claims. The Associated Press reported on plans by the Department of Homeland Security to return hundreds of Haitian migrants back to their home country. Even though the U.S. government has not provided many details, they did say they were sending Haitian migrants from Del Rio to the Valley by bus.
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Missing 5,000 Haitian migrants from Del Rio encampment are seen at a Mexico bus station where they hope to 'disappear' to avoid Biden's deportation flights - and then plan to cross BACK into the U.S. via a different route with cartel smugglers

The 5,000 immigrants missing from Del Rio are fleeing south to Mexico City and Monterrey in a bid to avoid the Biden administration's deportation flights, DailyMail.com has learned. Thousands of Haitians have been seen purchasing tickets at the Ciudad Acuna bus station in the past two days and say they...
