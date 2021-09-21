CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twitch makes deal with NMPA, but streamers still can't play licensed music

Twitch's 2020 was largely defined by four letters: D, M, C and A. Midway through the year, the Amazon-owned live-streaming platform ran afoul of the music industry, resulting in thousands of takedown notices powered by the 1998 Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA). In compliance with these notices, Twitch forced streamers to remove thousands of clips and VODs that featured licensed music - their entire archives, in some cases. Streamers were not happy about it. Now, more than a year later, Twitch has managed to strike a deal with the National Music Publishers' Association. Unfortunately for streamers, it does not mean they are allowed to play licensed music.

