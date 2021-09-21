Why Does Carmelo Anthony Think The NBA Is Working With Feds?

Cooperating with the federal government on any level is something that, well, let’s just say won’t get you any street cred anytime soon. While on a promo run for his new book, Where Tomorrows Aren’t Promised: A Memoir of Survival and Hope, Carmelo spoke candidly on his feelings about the NBA having liaisons with feds while visiting the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast hosted by Gillie Da King and Wallo267. He used the example of his now-infamous 2006 MSG brawl between the New York Knicks and Denver Nuggets, and the backlash he received from former NBA commissioner David Stern, as proof for his interesting hot take.