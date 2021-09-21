CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Why Does Carmelo Anthony Think The NBA Is Working With Feds?

By Keenan "HIGz" Higgins
myv949.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCooperating with the federal government on any level is something that, well, let’s just say won’t get you any street cred anytime soon. While on a promo run for his new book, Where Tomorrows Aren’t Promised: A Memoir of Survival and Hope, Carmelo spoke candidly on his feelings about the NBA having liaisons with feds while visiting the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast hosted by Gillie Da King and Wallo267. He used the example of his now-infamous 2006 MSG brawl between the New York Knicks and Denver Nuggets, and the backlash he received from former NBA commissioner David Stern, as proof for his interesting hot take.

myv949.com

Comments / 0

Related
ABC30 Fresno

How Los Angeles Lakers' Carmelo Anthony almost traded hoops for homers

The NBA's 10th-leading scorer of all time didn't expect to make it as a pro in his younger days. On Tuesday, Carmelo Anthony, who will play out his 19th NBA season with the Los Angeles Lakers, reflected on his path to the league on NBC's "3rd Hour of TODAY." The...
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
ClutchPoints

Carmelo Anthony reveals crazy stories on infamous Knicks-Nuggets brawl in 2016

There are countless Where Were You When moments in the NBA. Michael Jordan’s shrug, LeBron James’ block, Kobe Bryant’s 81 points, Chris Andersen missing 748735 dunks during the 2005 Slam Dunk Contest, etc. But for the fans of the New York Knicks and the Denver Nuggets, one of the most memorable moments was the infamous brawl involving Carmelo Anthony, JR Smith, Nate Robinson, Jared Jeffries, and a bunch of other guys.
NBA
Yardbarker

Knicks reunion among Carmelo Anthony’s options during free agency

After the Portland Trail Blazers moved on from him, Carmelo Anthony considered a reunion with the New York Knicks. In Chris Hayne’s podcast on Monday, Anthony revealed that moving back to New York was among his options in the free agency before the Los Angeles Lakers offer came along. “It...
NBA
Yardbarker

Carmelo Anthony shares funny story about the ‘Banana Boat Boys’

Carmelo Anthony has always been considered a member of the “Banana Boat Boys,” but there’s one problem — he wasn’t actually on the banana boat. That has left us with some questions, and Carmelo was kind enough to answer them this week. The “Banana Boy Boys” were born when best...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carmelo Anthony
Person
Jaxson Hayes
Person
David Stern
Yardbarker

Carmelo Anthony Can Cement All-Time Legacy With Lakers

Carmelo Anthony will go down as one of the greatest scorers in NBA history. He was the 3rd overall pick in the famed 2003 draft class out of Syracuse University. Anthony spent the first seven seasons of his career with the Denver Nuggets before being traded to the New York Knicks midway through the 2010/11 season.
NBA
The Oregonian

Carmelo Anthony says Trail Blazers never reached out during NBA free agency

Carmelo Anthony isn’t with the Portland Trail Blazers any longer, but the future NBA Hall of Famer will always have love for Rip City. When he departed the Blazers this summer to sign a one-year deal with the Los Angeles Lakers, Anthony wrote a heartfelt message to Portland thanking the city and organization for letting him love the game of basketball again.
NBA
FanSided

Los Angeles Lakers: 3 bold predictions for Carmelo Anthony in LA

Outside of Russell Westbrook, Carmelo Anthony is the most anticipated new player on the Los Angeles Lakers. While he is no longer in his prime, Anthony is a future Hall of Famer who is looking for his first-ever NBA Championship with the Lakers. Melo made it very clear that he...
NBA
Yardbarker

Carmelo Anthony discusses decision to not re-sign with Blazers

Carmelo Anthony signed a one-year deal with the Los Angeles Lakers in free agency this year. The move caught some, like Damian Lillard, by surprise given how warmly Anthony had spoken about his time in Portland. Anthony initially attempted to downplay what happened, but then decided to get brutally honest about it this week.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Feds#Msg#The New York Knicks#The Jasmine Brand
lakers365.com

Carmelo Anthony’s Truth Bomb On What Happened In Free Agency With Blazers

After two seasons alongside Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum, Carmelo Anthony left the Portland Trail Blazers this summer to join LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers in Free Agency, During his time with the team, Melo proved to be a key piece in their success and recently spoke on why he ended up leaving the Blazers. Unfortunately, it didn't really seem like they wanted to keep him around but he was still waiting to see hear from Portland before talking to other teams.
NBA
FanSided

Carmelo Anthony is clear that he’s chasing a ring by signing with the Lakers

Carmelo Anthony signed with the Los Angeles Lakers during free agency and there’s one thing on his mind — winning a ring. Carmelo Anthony has a storied career that seemed as if it was over just a mere year-and-a-half ago. If you would’ve told Anthony that he would have a shot at an NBA title with fellow banana boat friend LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers, he never would’ve believed you.
NBA
NBC Sports

Carmelo Anthony: ‘Quite impossible’ to win on your own

Carmelo Anthony said he didn’t want to leave the Nuggets. Anthony primarily cited Denver’s plan to rebuild after making the 2009 Western Conference finals for forcing his hand. But Anthony also spoke about how conditions changed around the NBA. When he entered the league, he felt empowered by the Nuggets....
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Denver Nuggets
NewsBreak
Podcast
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Lakers News: Carmelo Anthony Excited to Don the Purple and Gold

The end of everyday brings us a little closer to the start of another NBA season and another couple months of Lakers basketball. There’s a lot to be excited about and of course things that raise concern, yet it should be very entertains to watch with the addition of many new faces to the Los Angeles roster.
NBA
lakers365.com

Lakers News: Carmelo Anthony Reveals Teams That Showed Interest In Free Agency

Now Anthony has his sights set on winning his first NBA Championship in Los Angeles, but had things been a little different from Portland's side the move may have never happened. In an appearance on the Posted Up with Chris Haynes podcast, Anthony admitted that he sat and waited to see if Portland was interested in him returning and that he didn't want to leave, but understood the business side of the NBA: "To be honest, I found myself sitting around and waiting on Portland […] I was just waitin...
NBA
thespun.com

Carmelo Anthony Has Incredible Comparison For Old Lakers Roster

The Los Angeles Lakers made a number of big splashes this offseason, including the acquisition of future Hall of Famer and long time LeBron James friend Carmelo Anthony. Adding the former Knick and Trail Blazer was one of the moves that drove up the average age of the current roster to just under 32 years old.
NBA
lakers365.com

📹: Carmelo Anthony Coaching His Son Gives Off LeBron-Bronny Feels

It isn't only LeBron James who's hoping his son, Bronny, gets in the NBA someday. New Los Angeles Lakers teammate Carmelo Anthony is also on the same boat, and a recent video of Melo coaching his son, Kiyan, is giving us all the feels. Here's a look at Melo teaching his 14-year-old son some of his patented moves (h/t Bleacher Report on Twitter): The Lakers veteran is busting out his best crossover moves as he tries to impart as much knowledge as he can to his son.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy