MIDDLE SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Heritage holds off LaFayette

The Heritage Lady Generals scored a 25-16, 25-19 win over LaFayette in a make-up match Monday night. Addy Kisner had five kills and three aces for Heritage, while Madison Sertel recorded six aces, a kill and an assist. Reece Oliver picked up two blocks and one kill, and Addyson Morris had two aces, two digs and one kill. Also getting on the stat sheet was Adalie Phillips (two kills, one ace) and Aireanna Williams (one kill).