CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Patriots reportedly worked out six free agents, including QB and two WRs

By Sean Keeley
thecomeback.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New England Patriots started off with a tough loss to the Miami Dolphins but bounced back with a strong win over the New York Jets in the second week of the NFL season. While there are certainly some bright spots so far, including the development of Mac Jones at quarterback, the team clearly needs some weapons around him as well as on the defensive side of the ball to improve their chances of competing for the AFC East title. And while opinions on Jones are high, perhaps too high, there’s always room to improve.

thecomeback.com

Comments / 0

Related
NESN

Patriots Host Quarterback, Five Other Free Agents For Workouts

Tom Brady's Dad Claims Bill Belichick Wanted QB 'Out The Door'. The New England Patriots hosted a handful of free agents for workouts Tuesday, including quarterback Anthony Gordon. Gordon was a prolific passer at Washington State, throwing for 5,579 yards and 48 touchdowns as a senior in 2019. He went...
NFL
NBC Sports

Jets get two important WRs back ahead of game vs. Patriots

The Jets' wide receiver group isn't elite by any means, but it just got better ahead of New York's Week 2 matchup with the New England Patriots. The Jets activated wideout Jamison Crowder off the reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday. Crowder tested positive for the virus on Sept. 3 and missed New York's season opener at the Carolina Panthers but now is eligible to practice and suit up against the Patriots on Sunday.
NFL
Pats Pulpit

Patriots vs. Jets Thursday injury report: Trent Brown, Kyle Van Noy remain out as two join New England’s limited

OT Trent Brown (calf) LB Jamien Sherwood (ankle) Brown exited seven snaps into New England’s season opener and has since missed consecutive practices. Second-year pros Justin Herron and Yasir Durant both rotated in on the right side of the offensive line during his Week 1 absence. And on the defensive side of the ball for the Patriots, Van Noy is coming off a game that featured one sack and one deflected pass.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
State
Georgia State
NESN

Ty Law Implores Patriots To Work Out New Deal For Stephon Gilmore

Should Patriots Consider Backfield Change After Rookie's Rough Debut?. The first regular-season week of the 2021 NFL season is behind us, and Stephon Gilmore remains without a new contract. The New England Patriots star cornerback is recovering from a quad injury, but that coincided with a holdout of sorts as...
NFL
Boston

5 Jets players to watch against the Patriots, including QB Zach Wilson

"You've got to be sticking to your receivers...he's looking to launch that thing." If we’re being completely honest: no, the Patriots should have no problem beating the Jets on Sunday. New England’s division rival to the south looks primed to be one of the worst teams in the league once...
NFL
985thesportshub.com

Two players added to Patriots injury report on Thursday

It may be Week 2, but the Patriots’ injury report is in mid-season form. Two more players were added on Thursday, bringing the total to nine as the Patriots get ready to face the New York Jets on Sunday. Tight end Jonnu Smith (hip) and kicker Quinn Nordin (abdomen) were...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Reiss
Person
Mac Jones
Birmingham Star

Report: Patriots sign QB Brian Hoyer to 1-year deal

The New England Patriots signed quarterback Brian Hoyer to a one-year contract and promoted the veteran backup from the practice squad to the 53-man roster, ESPN reported Saturday. Hoyer and rookie starter Mac Jones are the only QBs on the active roster for Sunday's game between the Patriots (0-1) and...
NFL
MassLive.com

Tom Brady’s trainer Alex Guerrero: Bill Belichick never evolved for ex-Patriots QB (report)

FOXBOROUGH — Tom Brady’s return to Gillette Stadium is still 10 days away, but the former Patriots quarterback is in the headlines once again. Brady’s trainer and business partner, Alex Guerrero, spoke to the Boston Herald’s Karen Guregian about the quarterback’s relationship with Bill Belichick. Guerrero believes things ended in Foxborough because of a lack of evolution on the coach’s part.
NFL
247Sports

Mac Jones: Patriots QB throws pick six to Saints DB Malcolm Jenkins

Mac Jones was pretty efficient through the first two weeks of the season for the New England Patriots. However, he ran into a buzzsaw New Orleans Saints defense through the first half and more on Sunday. Early in the third quarter, Jones was picked off by Saints safety Malcolm Jenkins....
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dolphins#Free Agents#Jets#American Football#The New England Patriots#Afc East#Espn Nfl Nation#Louisiana Tech#Penn State#Wr Jaylen Smith#G C#The Chicago Bears#Guy Boston Sports#The Baltimore Ravens#The Seattle Seahawks#Cfl#Washington State#Kansas City Chiefs#Pats
thecomeback.com

Charlie Weis explains why he thinks Tom Brady left the Patriots

When the Tampa Bay Buccaneers take on the New England Patriots in Foxborough this Sunday, it will be the first time that Tom Brady playing in Gillette Stadium since leaving the franchise he won six Super Bowls with. Naturally, the storylines are forming and discussions around why Brady wanted to leave are at a fever pitch. While Bill Belichick might want to avoid the conversation, plenty of people who have been involved with the Patriots over the years are being asked what they think happened to drive Touchdown Tom out of town.
NFL
985thesportshub.com

Eight free agent running backs the Patriots could add while James White is out

The Patriots could be without running back James White for the foreseeable future. White suffered a hip injury early in Sunday’s loss, and is ‘out indefinitely’ with an IR stay possible, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Losing White for any period of time does a lot more than just...
NFL
The Spun

The Patriots Worked Out 4 Running Backs Today

The New England Patriots lost one of their most important offensive players on Sunday, as James White went out with a hip injury. That injects some serious uncertainty into that position for the team moving forward. While Damien Harris is the team’s biggest threat as a rusher, White is the...
NFL
NESN

Patriots Work Out Four Running Backs After James White Injury

What's Up With This Weird Bill Belichick-Mac Jones Postgame Interaction?. Reinforcements could be on the way for the New England Patriots’ injury-depleted backfield. Two days after losing James White to a hip injury, the Patriots hosted four running backs — Ryquell Armstead, Dontrell Hilliard, Ito Smith and Artavis Pierce — for free agent workouts, according to the NFL transaction wire.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Tom Brady Reacts To What Bill Belichick Said About Him

Earlier this month, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady said he believed he could play until the age of 50. “Can Tom Brady play until he’s 50 years old?” Rob Gronkowski asked. “Wow, that seems to be the really hot question lately. I mean, I don’t find it so difficult....
NFL
The Spun

Steelers Legend, 2-Time Pro Bowler Dead At 63

On Saturday morning, the football world learned that a beloved figure in the sport has passed away. Tunch Ilkin, a longtime Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman, passed away this week, according to multiple reports. He was 63 years old. Ilkin is a legendary figure to those in Pittsburgh. Steelers fans flocked...
NFL
FanSided

Bruce Arians had some tough words for Tom Brady

Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians called out quarterback Tom Brady for allowing a costly strip-sack in their Week 2 game versus the Atlanta Falcons. Although elite quarterbacks often avoid coaching criticism, that’s never been the case for Tom Brady. The 21-year veteran passer has famously gotten an earful from New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick, and it seems Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians is no different. On Arians’ offense, no one is above criticism — not even Brady.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy