Patriots reportedly worked out six free agents, including QB and two WRs

The New England Patriots started off with a tough loss to the Miami Dolphins but bounced back with a strong win over the New York Jets in the second week of the NFL season. While there are certainly some bright spots so far, including the development of Mac Jones at quarterback, the team clearly needs some weapons around him as well as on the defensive side of the ball to improve their chances of competing for the AFC East title. And while opinions on Jones are high, perhaps too high, there’s always room to improve.