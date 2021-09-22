A 1953 Frank Lloyd Wright With Views Over Lake Michigan Asks $1.9 Million

Meticulously cared for by its current owners and featuring a harmonious addition, the Wright-designed home in the town of St. Joseph is now up for grabs. Michigan has its share of Frank Lloyd Wright–designed homes, but in the little town of St. Joseph, there are just two. Between them, only one has vistas of Lake Michigan via a myriad of cascading windows—and it’s now on the market for the first time in 25 years. Built in 1953, it is believed to be the last home that Wright, then 83, designed in Michigan.