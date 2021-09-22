CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Houston, TX

Climate: after a record hot summer, will fall follow suit?

By Adam Krueger
CW33
CW33
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) Summer 2021 was the hottest on record for the Contiguous U.S. as a whole. The extreme heat in the western U.S. played a big role in that feat. Wednesday marks the first day of fall, and much of the country will be feeling the effects of a significant cold front, including us here in Houston. What about the rest of the fall season? The Climate Prediction Center indicates that much of the U.S., especially the Midwest, may see warmer than average temperatures for October.

cw33.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CW33

Where is Brian Laundrie? Here is where John Walsh says tips lead

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — After receiving about 500 tips from viewers, John Walsh, host of “In Pursuit With John Walsh” on the Investigation Discovery network, believes he has narrowed down the list of possible locations Brian Laundrie could be. “We had at least three times more phone calls than we’ve...
CELEBRITIES
CW33

These are the best pumpkin patches in the U.S.

(NEXSTAR) – It’s officially fall, and that means pumpkin season is finally upon us. Whether you are looking for the perfect carving pumpkin for a spooky Jack-O-Lantern or the tastiest pumpkins for all your fall recipes, a trip to a pumpkin patch is a must this time of year. Yelp...
GUNTER, TX
CW33

Oldest human footprints ever found in North America discovered in New Mexico

WASHINGTON (AP) — Fossilized footprints discovered in New Mexico indicate that early humans were walking across North America around 23,000 years ago, researchers reported Thursday. The first footprints were found in a dry lake bed in White Sands National Park in 2009. Scientists at the U.S. Geological Survey recently analyzed...
SCIENCE
CW33

CW33

Dallas, TX
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
802K+
Views
ABOUT

KDAF, virtual channel 33 (UHF digital channel 32), is a CW-affiliated television station licensed to Dallas, Texas, United States and serving the Dallas–Fort Worth Metroplex. KDAF is owned by Irving-based Nexstar Media Group. KDAF’s studios are located off the John W. Carpenter Freeway (State Highway 183) in northwest Dallas, and its transmitter is located south of Belt Line Road in Cedar Hill.

 https://www.cw33.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy