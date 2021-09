HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) “We have several extra deputies on the streets. To protect the people and their property from those criminals who will try to take advantage of people who have already lost so much.”, says Major Terry Daigre, Chief Criminal Deputy of the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office. Daigre was on staff, witnessing the good and the bad that followed in the days post Ida.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 16 HOURS AGO