Pocatello man sentenced to 25 years in federal prison for sexual exploitation of a child

By U.S. Attorney's Office press release
Idaho State Journal
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePOCATELLO — Andrew John Jemmett, 21, of Pocatello, was sentenced to 25 years in federal prison for producing child pornography, Acting U.S. Attorney Rafael M. Gonzalez, Jr. announced today. Senior U.S. District Judge B. Lynn Winmill also ordered Jemmett to serve the remainder of his life on supervised release, following his prison sentence. Jemmett pleaded guilty to the charge on November 4, 2020.

