First-ever Disney+ Day on Nov. 12 to feature ‘Shang-Chi’ premiere, other perks

November 12th will see the arrival of Disney+ Day in celebration of the second anniversary of the streaming platform's launch, and that means some exclusive new content premiering for all subscribers. Among the offerings, top of the bill is the announcement that Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings will arrive on Disney+ that day, along with Jungle Cruise, bringing two of the studios' biggest post-pandemic cinema releases to the small screen. Along with a number of specials based on some of the House of Mouse's most lucrative properties, the day is likely to help pull in more subscribers to the service while attempting to entice those already on board to stick around.

MOVIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO