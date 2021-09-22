CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
First-ever Disney+ Day on Nov. 12 to feature ‘Shang-Chi’ premiere, other perks

CW33
CW33
 7 days ago
(NEXSTAR) – The Walt Disney Company gave a glimpse Tuesday into what the first-ever “Disney+ Day” on Nov. 12 will hold. Calling it a “global celebration,” Disney says subscribers will be seeing new content from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, “Star Wars” and National Geographic. One of those releases will be the...

