Danny Amendola (hamstring) to reportedly miss a couple weeks for Texans

By Sean Montiel
numberfire.com
 7 days ago

Houston Texans wide receiver Danny Amendola will miss 2-3 weeks, according to Marc Berman of FOX 26. Amendola left Sunday's game with a hamstring ailment, and it seems as though he'll miss at least two more games as a result. The team has not placed him on short-term injured reserve as of yet, which would keep him out for three weeks minimum. Keep an eye out for further updates on his status. With Amendola sidelined, Chris Conley and Andre Roberts should accompany Brandin Cooks in the starting lineup.

