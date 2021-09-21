CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Middle East

Qatar's ruler urges world leaders not to boycott Taliban

By AYA BATRAWY Associated Press
Jonesboro Sun
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDUBAI, United Arab Emirates — The ruling emir of Qatar, whose nation has played a pivotal role in Afghanistan in the wake of the U.S. withdrawal, urged world leaders gathered at the United Nations on Tuesday against turning their backs on the country’s Taliban rulers. Speaking from the podium of...

www.jonesborosun.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Top NGO leader presses Taliban on letting women work

The Taliban have "basically agreed" to let one of Afghanistan's biggest foreign aid organisations continue employing women, the group's head said, but told him it would take time. According to Egeland, the Taliban "basically agreed" to allow women to work, and they admitted that "it is going too slow in many places".
ADVOCACY
The Independent

With the Taliban in control of NATO bases, arm smugglers in Pakistan’s borderlands hope business is back

As soon as the footage of the Taliban picking their way through abandoned NATO bases in Afghanistan beamed around the world,  the veteran Pakistani arms dealer started getting calls.The videos of the fighters in fatigues posing with US weapons, driving armoured cars and even flying US-made helicopters had alarmed the world. But several hundred kilometres away in neighbouring Pakistan, eyes gleamed. And sellers like Ahmad, who has spent two decades smuggling weapons from Afghanistan on special orders for his clientele, saw a glint of opportunity.“We are waiting, we are hopeful,” he tells his potential buyers enthusiastically on a video call....
WORLD
AFP

ICC prosecutor targets Taliban, IS-K in Afghan probe

The International Criminal Court's new prosecutor sought Monday to relaunch an investigation into Afghanistan, focusing on the Taliban and the Islamic State-Khorasan group while alleged US crimes will take a back seat. Karim Khan, who took over in June, said the situation in Afghanistan following the Taliban's takeover last month meant war crimes were no longer likely to be investigated properly. A lawyer for alleged victims of US torture in Afghanistan said she was "stunned" after Khan announced he would "deprioritise" the investigation into American forces, a probe that has long enraged Washington. The Hague-based ICC's inquiry had been put on hold in 2020 after the now-deposed government in Kabul said it would try to investigate war crimes allegations itself.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
AFP

State Dept No. 2 to visit Pakistan, India after Taliban takeover

US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman will travel next month to Pakistan and India, bitter rivals that have clashed on the way forward in Afghanistan, the State Department announced Monday. Sherman, after CIA chief Bill Burns, will be one of the first high-level officials under President Joe Biden to visit Pakistan, which has long irritated the United States over its relationship with the Taliban. Sherman will meet senior officials in Islamabad on October 7-8 after an earlier visit to New Delhi and Mumbai on October 6-7, when she will meet officials and civil society leaders and address the US-India Business council's annual "ideas summit," the State Department said. The trip comes as India, one of the top allies of the Western-backed Afghan government that collapsed last month, urges the world to pay closer attention to Pakistan's role in the turmoil.
FOREIGN POLICY
New York Post

John Bolton warns Taliban may get nuclear weapons amid Afghanistan withdrawal

Former national security adviser John Bolton blasted President Biden’s botched handling of the military withdrawal from Afghanistan and said it could lead to the Taliban getting nuclear weapons. “The Taliban in control of Afghanistan threatens the possibility of terrorists taking control of Pakistan … that means maybe 150 nuclear weapons...
MILITARY
BBC

In rural Afghanistan, a family welcomes Taliban rule

The interior of the house made of mud bricks was cool, clean and calm. A man called Shamsullah, who had a small son clinging to his leg, ushered his visitors into the room where they received guests. A rug covered the floor and cushions ran along the walls that were...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Jonesboro Sun

Israeli PM denounces Iran, ignores Palestinians in UN speech

JERUSALEM — Israel’s new prime minister appealed to the international community Monday to stand together against Iran, accusing Tehran of marching toward the development of a nuclear weapon and threatening to act alone if the world does not take action. In his maiden speech to the United Nations General Assembly,...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taliban#World Leaders#Foreign Aid#The U N General Assembly#Cabinet#United Nations#U N#American#Gulf Arab
dallassun.com

Taliban claims they will be soon recognised by the world

Kabul [Afghanistan], September 27 (ANI): Deputy Minister of information and culture and the spokesperson of the Taliban Zabiullah Mujahid has claimed that the world will soon recognise the Taliban, local media reported on Sunday. The deputy minister said that representatives of a number of countries have visited Afghanistan and they...
WORLD
IBTimes

India Warns On Afghanistan As Pakistan Appeals To Work With Taliban

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi told the United Nations Saturday that no country should exploit the turmoil in Afghanistan for its own advantage after Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan appealed for nations to work with the Taliban. Modi's address came after India upbraided Islamabad both in Washington and at the...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
Country
Japan
Country
Cuba
Place
Dubai
Country
Qatar
NewsBreak
Middle East
US News and World Report

Islamic State Uses Taliban's Own Tactics to Attack Afghanistan's New Rulers

(Reuters) - A little more than a month after toppling the Western-backed government in Kabul, Afghanistan's new Taliban rulers are facing internal enemies who have adopted many of the tactics of urban warfare that marked their own successful guerrilla campaign. A deadly attack on Kabul airport last month and a...
MIDDLE EAST
Fulton Sun

Afghan Taliban's new UN envoy urges quick recognition

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban's newly appointed envoy to the United Nations on Wednesday urged quick world recognition of Afghanistan's new rulers even as the World Health Organization raised the alarm of an impending health care disaster in the war-wracked country. The humanitarian crisis is one of the many...
WORLD
Shropshire Star

Taliban ask UN to recognise them as new rulers of Afghanistan

The request comes amid humanitarian problems in the country. The Taliban’s newly appointed envoy to the United Nations urged quick world recognition of Afghanistan’s new rulers even as the World Health Organisation raised the alarm of an impending health care disaster in the war-wracked country. The humanitarian crisis is one...
WORLD
Reuters

Exclusive-Taliban names Afghan U.N. envoy, asks to speak to world leaders

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - The Taliban have asked to address world leaders at the United Nations in New York this week and nominated their Doha-based spokesman Suhail Shaheen as Afghanistan’s U.N. ambassador, according to a letter seen by Reuters on Tuesday. Taliban Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi made the request...
WORLD
Lima News

Taliban rulers replace ministry for women

KABUL, Afghanistan — Afghanistan’s new Taliban rulers set up a ministry for the “propagation of virtue and the prevention of vice” in the building that once housed the Women’s Affairs Ministry, escorting out World Bank staffers on Saturday as part of the forced move. It was the latest troubling sign...
MIDDLE EAST
AFP

US, Qatar launch joint action on Hezbollah financing

The United States said Wednesday it was imposing sanctions on Hezbollah financiers in coordination with Qatar, a US ally that has kept cordial relations with Iran. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that Hezbollah uses "global networks of financiers and front companies to support its malign activity" and praised the cooperation of Qatar.
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy