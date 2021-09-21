CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macy's to hire 76,000 workers for holiday shopping season

By Reuters
Union Leader
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMacy’s Inc. said on Tuesday it plans to hire about 76,000 full- and part-time workers at its stores, call centers and warehouses ahead of this year’s holiday season, indicating a return to pre-pandemic levels of hiring. The department store chain’s push to hire more workers comes during a major labor...

www.unionleader.com

