Oregon State

Authorities bust illegal grow in Grants Pass; seize 4,537 marijuana plants

KTVL
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGRANTS PASS, Ore. — On Tuesday, September 21, 2021, members of the Josephine Marijuana Enforcement Team (JMET) in partnership with Oregon State Police, Rogue Area Drug Enforcement (Grants Pass DPS, OSP, Josephine County Parole and Probation) and Josephine County Code Enforcement; served a search warrant relating to an illegal marijuana grow operation in the 300 block of Mountain Greens Lane, Grants Pass.

