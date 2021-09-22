CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Lisbon, WI

Jason R. Joseph

Cover picture for the articleJason R. Joseph, 44, of New Lisbon passed away on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at his home. He was born June 8, 1977, to James and Carolyn M. (Pasch-Finstad) Joseph in Reedsburg. He was a member of the Hillsboro High School graduating class of 1996. After high school, he went to work for several area lumberyards. He had great interest in his family genealogy and traced his lineage back hundreds of years. He enjoyed studying geology, forestry and the outdoors. His walks in the woods were always an adventure; he often had a fishing pole in his hands or was out hunting mushrooms and ginseng. He was an avid sports fan, especially baseball. His athletic ability was a notch above the rest. Jason was a proud and loving father of Keatan. Keatan preceded him in death on Feb. 26, 2021. Jason was selfless and had a peaceful spirit. He had a heart of gold and was passionate about what he believed in.

