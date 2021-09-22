CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Five takeaways from the LSU Tigers 2022 football schedule

By Patrick Conn
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10KAw1_0c3q505600

We are only three weeks into the 2021 campaign and we already know the schedule for 2022. The LSU Tigers kick it off on a Sunday next season. They will play Florida State in New Orleans on Sept. 4. In 2023 they will travel to Orlando in the opening game of that season to play the Seminoles once again.

SEC play will begin a week earlier than it did in 2021 on Sept. 17 against Mississippi State. Next season will be an interesting dynamic if the coaching staff returns intact in 2022. Year two under Jake Peetz on offense and Daronte Jones on defense, both units should really be humming by the time the season gets underway.

LSU football tweeted out the entire schedule following the announcement on SEC Network.

We breakdown five key takeaways from the 2022 LSU football schedule.

1

LSU won't leave the state until Oct. 1

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0T2SQz_0c3q505600
SCOTT CLAUSE/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Looking at the schedule for the LSU Tigers, the first thing to jumps out is that they won’t leave their home state until they play Auburn on Oct. 1. The opener will be in New Orleans against Florida State and then three consecutive games in Death Valley.

2

LSU will open SEC play against the same two teams in 2022

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3x0IOo_0c3q505600
Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports

In 2021 the LSU Tigers face Mississippi State on the road before heading home to host Auburn. Those are the same matchups in 2022 to kick off SEC play. They will host the Bulldogs on Sept. 17 and then on the road at Auburn. The only difference is they will sandwich a nonconference game against New Mexico.

3

LSU will play seven home games in 2022

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iisL1_0c3q505600
Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Out of the 12 games on the schedule, LSU will host seven of the matchups. They will only have four true road games with a neutral site matchup in New Orleans. A whole lot of home cooking will be needed in 2022.

4

Bye Week comes in late October

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29iNI1_0c3q505600
(AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

For the second-straight season, the bye week will come between games against Ole Miss and Alabama. The Tigers play at Ole Miss on Oct. 23 this year and then at Alabama on Nov. 6. Next season they will host Ole Miss on Oct. 22 and then Alabama on Nov. 5.

5

Another break in the schedule between Alabama and Texas A&M with a nonconference game

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=060FC8_0c3q505600
Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

The 2022 schedule seems to follow the exact flow of the 2021 slate with a few differences. In 2021 the final four games are Alabama, Arkansas, UL-Monroe, and then close the year against the Aggies. In 2022, it will be Alabama, Arkansas, UAB, and then Texas A&M.

