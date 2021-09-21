CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bicycles

The Best Upgrades To Make to Your Road Bike

By Stephanie Ross
lastheplace.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHave you thought about how your road bike could use a few improvements? Try making some of these upgrades—some small, some big—to your bicycle. If you’re serious about bicycle ownership, you’re probably not content to ride the bike as you bought it. A stock road bike is virtually a blank slate for upgrades, modifications, and personal touches—from small tweaks to major conceptual overhauls. We’ll explain further in this list of the best upgrades to make to your road bike.

lastheplace.com

Comments / 0

Related
Cyclingnews

Best folding bikes: Space-saving bikes and e-bikes for your urban riding needs

The best folding bikes make it incredibly easy to get around on two wheels without the usual limitations that can come with full-sized models. They offer a certain level of speed and comfort that makes getting around town by bike convenient and enjoyable, and once you get to your destination there's no need to worry about locking them up in public. Simply fold them back down and wheel them inside with you.
BICYCLES
AUTOCAR.co.uk

Best electric bikes: an e-bike for every budget

E-bikes come in all shapes and sizes and can be ideal for the city, open roads, off-roading or a combination of the three. These are the best. As e-mobility becomes more prominent, the electric bicycle market has never been more saturated, and there's now an e-bike for every type of rider. Whether you’re looking to get to work quicker - and less sweaty - or would like a bit of assistance riding to the top of the trails, bicycle brands have recognised that going electric is one of the best ways to get more people on bikes.
BICYCLES
LIVESTRONG.com

The 10 Best Bike Bells for a Safer Ride in 2021

Before you hop on your bicycle, you want to take every safety precaution possible. And while you may already have a bike helmet handy, don't underestimate the power of a good bike bell. All it takes is the ring of a bell to let cars or pedestrians know you're coming (and avoid potential accidents).
BICYCLES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mountain Bike#Disc Brakes#Pedal
Vice

The Best E-Bikes That Won't Make You Look Like an Evil Tech Bro

We all had a Wild Hogs poster in our rooms growing up, right? (Or perhaps you opted for the Wild Hogs in Romania T-shirt.) Either way, we’ve definitely all fantasized about tearing down the highway on a motorcycle, looking like a badass. But, some of us—howdy—either a) don’t know how to ride a motorcycle, b) don’t own a motorcycle, c) think motorcycles are kinda scary, or d) all of the above. We do, however, know how to ride a bicycle, and we just wish they had a little more oomph to them. Luckily, the 21st century has the answer for our hogless existence: electric bikes.
BICYCLES
SolidSmack

Arclight Bike Pedals Illuminate Your Bike Rides for Easy Visibility

There are two ways to increase bike visibility at night. You can either make the bike extremely big, or you can make it extremely gaudy so that everyone in your vicinity will notice you. This bike pedal leans towards the latter. The Arclight Bike Pedals are modular LEDs that snap...
BICYCLES
wrightsvillebeachmagazine.com

Get your Bike On!

It seems there’s no better way to ensure an onslaught of rain than to wish for a sunny day on the trails. Getting a new bike or having an old one fixed can also feel like a catalyst for a week long deluge of watery precipitation. For those who love...
WILMINGTON, NC
Family Handyman

How To Change Your Bike’s Cassette

If you notice your gears skipping during a bike ride, it may be time to learn how to change your bike cassette. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
BICYCLES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bicycles
NewsBreak
Biking
NewsBreak
Cars
Cyclingnews

Wilier refreshes entry-level Garda road bike

Wilier has refreshed its entry-level carbon road bike offering, the Garda. The new bike offers modern road bike features for riders who want a nice bike without the look of a futuristic aero race bike. It's available in both rim and disc brake formats, and top of the list of changes on the Garda is internal cable routing and increased tyre clearance.
BICYCLES
verywellfit.com

The 11 Best Under Desk Bikes and Ellipticals of 2021

Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here. We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links. If you spend all day at a desk, you may want to add more activity into your routine. Luckily, office-friendly...
BICYCLES
SELF

11 Best Indoor Cycling Shoes to Use With Your Stationary Bike

As a certified indoor cycling instructor of nearly five years, I can say with confidence that searching far and wide for the best indoor cycling shoes is worth the effort. So if the thought of adding another thing to your growing pile of workout gear seems extraneous, remember: Proper footwear is a game changer for any workout, cycling included. Just as running shoes align and support your lower body for specific kinds of running, cycling shoes align your hips, knees, and feet to reduce your chance of injury on the bike.
CYCLING
pommietravels.com

Tips To Make Your Road Trip Go Smoothly

Road trips can be a hit-or-miss experience, as there are a lot of factors to consider. Getting everything packed and prepared is just the tip of the iceberg! Anybody can take a plane, but it takes a squad with top-notch commitment to travel in a tightly packed sardine can on wheels. Taking the proper actions can not only make the journey bearable but even a good time! Here are some tips to ensure that your road trip runs into as few problems as possible.
LIFESTYLE
Morganton News Herald

5 vehicles that will be discontinued in 2022

Here are five outgoing vehicles that will be driving into the sunset after the 2021 model year. Car shoppers are buying crossovers and SUVs in large numbers. Automakers are constantly introducing new models and nameplates to their lineups to meet consumer preferences and to keep their lineup fresh. With that comes the need to cycle older models out.
BUYING CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

Shocker: 2022 Rivian R1T Proves Electricity Is Better Than Gasoline for Off-Roading

If you asked me to design my ideal off-roader prior to MotorTrend's 2022 rivian r1t Trans-America Trail overlanding expedition, I would have called for a powerful, torquey V-8, real four-wheel drive with a two-speed transfer case, locking differentials, and a trick adaptive suspension. You know, something like the 2021 Ram 1500 TRX we took along as our support rig for our Trans-America Trail journey. But after off-roading our long-term-test Ram back-to-back with the new rivian r1t electric pickup truck, I doubt I will be able to find the same enjoyment that I once did in off-roading a traditional gasoline-powered vehicle. Surprised as I am to write this, electric motors are just plain better off-road hardware than the internal combustion engine (ICE).
CARS
visithickorymetro.com

Best Hikes and Bikes Series

It's time to get outside and get your blood pumping, whether that means taking a hike in our beautiful mountains or mountain biking at one of our local parks. We have miles of trails for you to explore right here in the Hickory Metro. Follow along with some of our local experts for the best places to hike, bike, and where to find all the best gear locally here in the Hickory region.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

This Affordable Camper Van Is Somehow Under $50k

The giant EarthRoamers and Mercedes Sprinter vans are cool. It’s hard to deny the versatility and comfort of those big rigs, but the small campers are carving out a pretty cool space, too. This is doubly true when you take into account how much those big rig RVs cost. It may be small, but the Dailycamper is a super affordable camper van that has everything you need – even a toilet.
BUYING CARS
Robb Report

This Lavish $2.4 Million RV Comes With a Built-In Hydraulic Garage for Your Bugatti

There are plenty of stellar luxury travel trailers to choose from these days, but why tow a camper when you can drive an all-in-one yacht on wheels? That seems to be the question Volkner is asking with its latest over-the-top RV. Allow us to introduce you to the new Performance S. The German brand’s epic motorhome, which measures 39 feet long, doesn’t just have room for you and your loved ones, it has space for a full-sized Bugatti Chiron or equivalent, too. Hey, four-wheelers are a part of the family, after all. The built-in garage is located at the base of the...
CARS
energy.gov

For Zero Emissions Day, Pledge to Make Your Next Road Trip Fuel Efficient

Fall is just around the corner, and many of us will take advantage of the cooler temperatures - going on road trips to see the leaves change or to head to the hiking trails and campgrounds. Adding up all the trips and miles driven this fall also adds up a not-so-fun part of the season—parting with cash to drive to all of these adventures.
CARS
insideevs.com

Rivian R1T's Gross Vehicle Weight Makes It A Heavy-Duty Truck

Over the weekend, Rivian released the owner’s manual for the R1T pickup, revealing some interesting new details about the electric truck. Perhaps the most interesting is the R1T’s Gross Vehicle Weight Rating (GVWR) of 8,532 lbs (3,870 kg). That implies that it won’t be classified as a half-ton pickup but as a 3/4-ton heavy-duty truck, mostly due to the added weight of the battery pack.
CARS
GeekyGadgets

Apple AirTag “stealth” mount for your bike

Cyclists that would like to track the whereabouts of their bicycle using the new Apple tracker might be interested in a new stealth bike AirTag mount aptly named the Maco Trace. When tested internally inside a bike frame the Apple AirTag had intermittent connectivity problems when trying to connect to an iPhone so an alternative external mount was designed.
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy