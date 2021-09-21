Dew points barely register
On top of a much calmer and cooler forecast, we are also going to be feeling a lot more comfortable. Dew points will stay below 50 degrees for the next few days. The cold front that brought us the thunderstorms Monday afternoon will now act to keep the warm, moist air from the south away from our area. This means that any warmer, moist air that would drive up the dew points would have to come from the north or west, where there is nowhere near enough to give us anything close to what we saw Monday. In other words, you have the green light on all those fall plans!!www.kaaltv.com
