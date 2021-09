The City of Reno last year filed a lawsuit against Hulu and Netflix. It claimed the streaming video companies owed the city money under a 2007 Nevada law. “Defendants operate and provide their video service to Defendants’ subscribers through wireline facilities located at least in part in the public right-of way,” city attorneys argued as part of a class action suit. “As video service providers, Defendants were required to apply for and obtain a certificate of authority from the Secretary of State of Nevada for the areas in which they sought to provide video service before providing that service in those areas.

RENO, NV ・ 11 DAYS AGO