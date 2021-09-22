Mountaineer Park Results Tuesday September 21st, 2021
3rd-$16,500, Maiden Special Weight, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile and Seventy Yards, Dirt, Showery. Fractional/Final Time: 23.290, 48.640, 1:15.480, 1:44.110, 00.000, 1:48.890. Winner: DK B/ G, 4, by Court Vision-Slipper Still Fits. Scratched: Lay On Macduff, J J the Bomb, Ceremonial. HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/23/4StrchFinJockeyOdds. Makindreamscometru123887-17-½4-½1-31-3¼L. Hernandez4.40. Centre Street1237998-26-74-12-5½J. Musarro4.90. Prince Amadeus118374-21-12-22-hd3-1¾G....www.normantranscript.com
Comments / 0