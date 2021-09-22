CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TransferMate turns to ComplyAdvantage for AML screening and onboarding tech

Today ComplyAdvantage, a global data technology company transforming financial crime detection announced that TransferMate Global Payments, a leading global B2B-payments technology solution provider, has selected the reg tech innovator’s award-winning customer onboarding, transaction screening and monitoring solutions. Headquartered out of Kilkenny, Ireland, TransferMate is a subsidiary of Clune Technology Group...

