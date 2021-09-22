TransferMate turns to ComplyAdvantage for AML screening and onboarding tech

Significant change is needed to establish a truly friction-free, real-time cross-border payments system and over the last few years, there have been considerable advances toward achieving this ambition. Last year, the G20 prioritised improvement in cross-border payments in recognition of the incredible benefit this will bring to people and governments all over the world. But while the industry’s focus remains on retail transactions, wholesale inter-bank cross-border payments have fallen behind – despite their crucial role in underpinning such rapid transfers. While this important part of the equation continues to be forgotten, cost of transactions will remain high and speed will be inhibited. To see a true transformation in cross-border payments – including in the retail sector – the industry must now place its focus and energy on the wholesale market.

