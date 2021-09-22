Flood Advisory issued for Ohio by NWS
Effective: 2021-09-21 20:43:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-21 23:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Ohio The National Weather Service in Louisville has issued a * Flood Advisory for Central Ohio County in central Kentucky * Until 915 PM CDT. * At 712 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Hartford, Beaver Dam, Centertown, Mchenry, Horton, Sandefur Crossing, Rob Roy, Jingo, Mount Pleasant and Rosine.alerts.weather.gov
