US Forecast

Huron Daily Tribune
 7 days ago

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index. Albany, NY;73;61;76;66;A shower, more humid;SSE;10;84%;73%;1. Albuquerque, NM;78;53;82;56;Plenty of sun;S;5;33%;0%;7. Anchorage, AK;45;30;46;37;Mostly sunny, chilly;NNE;5;55%;42%;2. Asheville, NC;70;64;72;49;A severe t-storm;NW;6;88%;87%;1. Atlanta, GA;80;70;74;52;A shower and t-storm;NW;8;79%;64%;4. Atlantic City, NJ;77;72;78;72;Breezy;SSE;15;87%;57%;3. Austin, TX;93;65;86;56;Breezy...

CBS Denver

Denver Weather: From Near Record Heat To The Coolest Weather In Months

DENVER (CBS4) – After 90 degree heat during the Broncos game, Denver and the Front Range will experience another unusually hot day on Monday before a slow cooling trend starts Tuesday. While many areas reached at least 90 degrees on Sunday, the official high temperature for Denver was 89 degrees which was just 1 degree away from the record set on September 26, 2010. Monday has the potential to be hotter than Sunday, but extra clouds around in the afternoon should hold temperatures just shy of 90 degrees again. (source: CBS) The record for Monday in Denver is 92 degrees from September 27, 1953. That...
DENVER, CO
Huron Daily Tribune

Sockeye salmon released into central Idaho lakes to spawn

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The number of sockeye salmon making it to central Idaho from the ocean this year is one of the worst returns in the last decade, with only 43 fish so far, state wildlife managers said Tuesday. But the Idaho Department of Fish and Game said a...
IDAHO STATE
Huron Daily Tribune

Police in Georgia shoot suspect in bow and arrow carjacking

MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) — Police in Georgia shot and wounded a man Tuesday suspected of using a bow and arrow to carjack a woman in Atlanta before crashing the stolen car and pointing the weapon at police, authorities said. The suspect was taken to a hospital after he was shot...
GEORGIA STATE

