US Forecast

DENVER (CBS4) – After 90 degree heat during the Broncos game, Denver and the Front Range will experience another unusually hot day on Monday before a slow cooling trend starts Tuesday. While many areas reached at least 90 degrees on Sunday, the official high temperature for Denver was 89 degrees which was just 1 degree away from the record set on September 26, 2010. Monday has the potential to be hotter than Sunday, but extra clouds around in the afternoon should hold temperatures just shy of 90 degrees again. (source: CBS) The record for Monday in Denver is 92 degrees from September 27, 1953. That...

DENVER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO