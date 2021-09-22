Vail Symposium presents strategies for tackling climate change

Bee-lieve it or not, bees are considered the most important pollinator in the world. Lucky for us, here in Colorado we have the fifth-most bee diversity in the United States. You can find 946 native bee species in Colorado. Native bees are important, because they are the species that naturally occur in an area and are the basis of that ecosystem by pollinating native plants that would not be able to reproduce as effectively without them.

