Vail, CO

Vail Symposium presents strategies for tackling climate change

By Vail Daily Staff Report
 7 days ago
A big problem like climate change deserves a big program. In a special free Zoom webinar on Thursday, the Vail Symposium takes a look at some of the diverse solutions currently proposed to address climate change in this longer format, wide-ranging program. None of these options on their own is a silver bullet. However, taken together, these and other measures can begin to chip away at the problem that imperils the future.

