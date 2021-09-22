CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Gov. Polis orders more COVID tests, state infection rate is low

DENVER — Gov. Jared Polis said Colorado continues to rank among the 10 lowest states with the lowest infection rate during an update on Colorado’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic Tuesday. Colorado is among the 10 states with the lowest infection rate in the country, Polis said. In an effort...

CBS Denver

Colorado’s COVID Testing Program Under Fire After Use Of Tests Off-Label Despite Concerns

UPDATE: Colorado Lawmakers Consider Auditing State’s COVID Testing Program: ‘It’s Not Fair 1,100 Nursing Home Patients Died’ DENVER (CBS4)– A state senator is asking for an audit of Colorado’s COVID-19 testing program amid questions about an $89 million contract with a startup company called Curative. The company was founded by a 25-year-old entrepreneur and makes tests only approved for use in people with symptoms. (credit: CBS) But last fall, as COVID cases climbed, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment gave them free of charge to hundreds of nursing homes and told them to use the tests off-label on asymptomatic people too. Dr....
COLORADO STATE
NewsChannel 36

COVID-19 infection rate increases in Southern Tier, statewide

ALBANY, N.Y. (WENY) -- Gov. Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the status of COVID-19 in the Empire State on Thursday. According to the governor's website, the Southern Tier's seven-day average positivity rate increased to 3.37% on Wednesday. Previously, the region saw a stagnant percentage of infections at 3.21% on Tuesday and 3.20% on Monday. That's an increase by .16%.
ALBANY, NY
KDVR.com

Gov. Polis announces Colorado secured 2 million COVID at-home tests

DENVER (KDVR) — Gov. Jared Polis announced the state has acquired 2 million more Abbott BinaxNOW rapid tests for COVID-19, as part of Colorado’s rapid at-home testing program. It’s part of Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment’s growing program to deliver COVID-19 tests to parents or guardians to test...
COLORADO STATE
State
Colorado State
colorado.gov

Gov. Polis Announces New COVID-19 Community Vaccination Sites & Launch of At-Home Testing Program

DENVER - Today, Governor Jared Polis provided an update on Colorado’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, where he shared an overview of the state’s plan to administer booster shots, an announcement of the opening of several community vaccination sites, and provided information about a new at-home testing program provided by the state. Governor Polis was joined by Dr. Rachel Herlihy, State Epidemiologist.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Denver

Colorado Lawmakers Consider Auditing State’s COVID Testing Program: ‘It’s Not Fair 1,100 Nursing Home Patients Died’

DENVER (CBS4) – Some Colorado state lawmakers are calling for an audit of Colorado’s COVID testing program after learning the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment used unauthorized tests in hundreds of nursing homes. The Legislative Audit Committee took up the matter Monday almost a year after CDPHE signed an $89 million contract with a testing company called Curative. The contract was for tests only approved for people with symptoms. The health department gave them to nursing homes for free and told them to use the tests off-label and on asymptomatic people too. (credit: CBS) Dr. Gregory Gahm, Medical Director for the largest...
COLORADO STATE
Jared Polis
KJCT8

Governor Polis provides update on COVID-19 boosters and state testing capacity

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - This afternoon, Gov. Jared Polis was joined by Dr. Emily Travanty, PhD, Scientific Director, Laboratory Services Division, CDPHE to provide Coloradans an update on the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, including an overview of the state’s plan to administer booster shots and information about testing efforts.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Baca County, Otero County pass resolutions opposing all vaccine mandates

COLORADO (KRDO) -- Rural counties in southeastern Colorado are vowing to oppose any federal and state COVID-19 vaccine requirements or mandates, and leave vaccinations up to the individual. On September 23rd, Baca County Commissioners unanimously voted to support a resolution opposing the mandates. On Monday, Otero County Commissioners followed Baca County's lead - unanimously passing The post Baca County, Otero County pass resolutions opposing all vaccine mandates appeared first on KRDO.
OTERO COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

COVID In Colorado: 4% Of Eligible Adults Have Received Vaccine Booster

DENVER (CBS4)– Gov. Jared Polis provided an update about the COVID-19 pandemic in Colorado on Tuesday. He said that 4% of eligible adults in the state have already received their vaccine booster shot. (credit: CBS) Polis said there are about 1,600 sites in Colorado that provide booster shots along with COVID-19 vaccines for those who haven’t had their initial doses yet. Abbott BinaxNOW COVID-19 Ag Card Point of Care (POC) SARS-CoV-2 diagnostic tests (credit: Abbott) Polis took the opportunity to boast about the state’s new at-home rapid COVID-19 testing program. The state bought 2 million Binax rapid tests which can be delivered to your home. Coloradans can order eight free tests which should arrive within four to six days. Right now demand outweighs supply but the state is working to secure more. (credit: Getty Images) “So this is great, it means every test we get is getting out into the field without delay, to somebody who wants it, somebody who will use it and that will have an impact on the epidemic,” said Polis. Polis also said that a total of 18 children ages 17 and younger are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Colorado.
COLORADO STATE
#Covid#Infection Rate#News Broadcasters#Online News Aggregator
KKTV

Gov. Polis gives COVID-19 update, lauds new at-home testing data

The shooting happened around 2:30 AM on Monday morning. Family of Gabby Petito criticizes search, urge Laundrie to turn himself in. Tuesday marks Day 11 of the search for Brian Laundrie, the fiance of 22-year-old Gabby Petito. Her body was found Sept. 19 in Wyoming. Top military commanders testify before...
PUBLIC HEALTH
rockydailynews.com

Watch at 1:00 p.m.: Gov. Polis provides update on COVID-19 as cases decline

DENVER (KDVR) — As COVID-19 positivity and incidence rates trend down across Colorado, Gov. Jared Polis is providing the latest information on the state’s response to the pandemic. From Sept. 20-27, 38 counties saw a decline in COVID-19 positivity, 21 saw a rise in COVID-19 positivity, two counties had no...
PUBLIC HEALTH
rockydailynews.com

Colorado COVID At Home Testing Delays Update

Governor Jared Polis‘s September 28 press conference about the ongoing battle against COVID-19 in Colorado focused on testing for the disease — and the contrast between two parts of that project is striking. Polis conceded that demand is outstripping supply for BinaxNow home-test kits, which the state has offered to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
rockydailynews.com

Colorado’s school COVID testing program isn’t working as intended

A coronavirus testing program for schools that Gov. Jared Polis has touted as a way to keep students safe and in class isn’t working as designed because not enough kids are getting swabbed, Polis told The Colorado Sun on Monday. Fewer than 5,000 students — less than 1% of Colorado’s...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

COVID In Colorado: State Wants Residents To Get At-Home Tests

DENVER (CBS4) – Colorado is once again urging residents to sign up for free at-home COVID-19 testing. Gov. Jared Polis says it’s a good thing demand is already far ahead of supply. “I’m thrilled to see so many Coloradans who are looking to utilize the at home rapid testing program, which we’re looking to scale up,” Polis said. “We’re thrilled with the reception of it, we always want demand to be more than supply. It means every test we get is getting out into the field without delay. Somebody who wants it, somebody who will use it and that will have...
COLORADO STATE
rockydailynews.com

How Colorado will boost child care with latest round of federal COVID aid

This story was originally published by Chalkbeat Colorado. More at chalkbeat.org. The latest round of federal COVID relief money will begin making its way to Colorado’s 4,700 licensed child care providers this fall, with a sizable chunk earmarked to reduce parent tuition costs. The funding for early childhood — nearly...
COLORADO STATE

