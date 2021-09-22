Rams' Tyler Higbee: Just one catch

Higbee caught his lone target for eight yards in Sunday's 27-24 win over the Colts. Higbee got shut down while Cooper Kupp stole the show with a 9-163-2 line. Matthew Stafford has certainly elevated this offense, so Higbee has some weekly upside as he showed in Week 1 with five receptions for 58 yards. The Rams will go back home for a Week 3 matchup against the Buccaneers, who have given up 16 catches for 144 yards and no touchdowns to tight ends through two games.