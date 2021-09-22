CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Italy’s beloved focaccia is easy for anyone to bake

Press Democrat
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFlowery focaccia Press Democrat Photographer John Burgess made this ornate Gardenscape Focaccia using tomatoes, tiny onions, peppers, olives, parsley, sun-dried tomatoes and chives on top of a traditional Genovese-style dough. Follow the recipe for Basic Focaccia Genovese and add tomatoes, onions, peppers and olives on top of the dough before it goes in the oven the first time. They will look and taste great when cooked along with the focaccia. Then, in the last 5 minutes of the second round of baking, add the parsley, sun-dried tomatoes and chives. Your Gardenscape Focaccia is only limited by your imagination. Some other optional toppings are: Spiralized sweet potatoes Sauteed mushrooms Capers (as flower centers) Asparagus (for flower stems) Sliced jalapeño Green pimento olives Artichoke hearts.

#Yeast Bread#Sandwich Bread#No Knead Bread#Sliced Bread#Italy#Food Drink#Democrat#Artichoke#Focaccia#Italian#Latin#Recipe Book#Schiaccia#Sullivan Street Bakery#The New York Times
