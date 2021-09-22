CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Treasury Department will sanction crypto exchanges that help channel payments to hackers

Sun-Journal
 7 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO — The U.S. government is stepping up its efforts to disrupt the infrastructure hackers use to make money from breaking into and holding hostage computer networks, announcing sanctions against one virtual currency exchange and warning U.S. companies it could be legally risky for them to pay off hackers that hit their systems.

www.sunjournal.com

Seattle Times

Crypto expert pleads guilty to conspiring to help North Korea dodge sanctions

NEW YORK – A cryptocurrency connoisseur admitted Monday that he conspired to coach North Korea on how to evade economic sanctions by using the popular financial technology to conceal illegal transactions. Virgil Griffith, 38, a U.S. citizen, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Manhattan to a count of conspiring...
Washington Post

Russian hackers deny an Iowa grain cooperative counts as 'critical'

Welcome to The Cybersecurity 202! The last time I wrote about a security incident in my home state of Iowa, everyone was angry at a company named Shadow and no one had any idea who won the caucuses. Seems like a decade ago. Below: Senators want answers about an FBI...
bitcoin.com

US Treasury Targets Crypto Exchanges in Whole-of-Government Effort to Counter Ransomware

The U.S. Department of the Treasury has taken actions targeting cryptocurrency exchanges “responsible for laundering ransoms” as part of the whole-of-government effort to counter ransomware. One cryptocurrency exchange has already been sanctioned along with related crypto addresses. “We will continue to crack down on malicious actors,” said Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen.
investing.com

US Treasury Dept sanctions crypto OTC broker Suex for alleged role in facilitating transactions for ransomware attacks

The United States Department of the Treasury has announced it will impose sanctions on the Czech Republic and Russia-based business Suex OTC for allegedly allowing hackers to access cryptocurrency sent as payment for ransomware attacks. In an advisory update issued on Tuesday, the Treasury Department Office of Foreign Assets Control,...
dailyhodl.com

Biden Administration Sanctions Crypto Exchange Due to Alleged Ransomware Involvement

United States regulators are sanctioning the cryptocurrency exchange Suex for its alleged involvement with ransomware actors. The U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) says the exchange, which is based in Russia and the Czech Republic, had a hand in facilitating financial transactions with proceeds stemming from at least eight ransomware variants.
coingeek.com

Russia’s Suex exchange faces US sanctions over alleged ransomware payments

The United States is stepping up its fight against ransomware attacks and in the latest move, federal authorities are targeting the digital currency industry with fresh sanctions. U.S. Treasury Department sanctioned Russian exchange Suex in connection with its alleged role in processing payments related to ransomware attacks. The Biden administration...
FOXBusiness

Treasury to sanction SUEX virtual currency exchange over ransomware transactions

The Treasury Department on Tuesday will impose sanctions on the virtual currency exchange SUEX OTC, S.R.O. after determining it has "facilitated transactions involving illicit proceeds" for at least eight ransomware variants, administration officials said. The Treasury Department on Tuesday explained that some virtual currency exchanges have proven to be "a...
CNET

US Treasury hits back at ransomware attacks with sanctions

The US Department of the Treasury on Tuesday announced new actions aimed at disrupting criminal networks and the cryptocurrency exchanges used to launder digital ransoms. The measures also seek to improve private-sector cybersecurity and improve the reporting to US authorities of incidents and ransomware payments. The announcement comes as companies...
inforisktoday.com

US Treasury Blacklists Russia-Based Crypto Exchange

The U.S. Department of the Treasury has blacklisted Russia-based cryptocurrency exchange Suex for allegedly laundering tens of millions of dollars for ransomware operators, scammers and darknet markets. It is the first such designation for a virtual currency exchange and part of the Biden administration's efforts to undermine ransomware's financial infrastructure.
beincrypto.com

U.S. Officials Eye Ransomware Payments for Sanctions

The current U.S. administration lays out plans for more restrictive sanctions surrounding ransomware payments in a cybersecurity enhancement effort. The U.S. Treasury Department prepares new sanctions against hackers and the use of digital currencies for ransomware payments. As soon as next week, the sanctions could be rolled out. In addition, the government plans a new series of guidelines for businesses on the risks of ransomware payments.
pymnts

Upcoming US Sanctions Aim to Drive Out Crypto Ransomware Payments

The U.S. Treasury Department is expected to impose sanctions and issue new guidance to stop ransomware hackers from profiting from attacks, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday (Sept. 17). New mandates against money laundering and terror financing are also coming down the pike by year's end that aim to...
AFP

US, EU seek to boost cooperation through tech

US and EU officials will hold two days of high-level meetings in Pittsburgh this week in an effort to repair relations damaged under the administration of Donald Trump and boost cooperation on technology issues. There could be a lot riding on the Pittsburgh meeting, beyond the official agenda.
AFP

EU-US to seek shared tech rules despite French ire

The EU and US will this week embark on a tricky effort to deepen ties on tech regulation, but with France resisting the project in the wake of a row with Washington over a submarine deal. High-level talks will begin in the US city of Pittsburgh on Wednesday despite efforts by Paris to delay the meeting in retaliation for a pact between the US, Australia and Britain -- dubbed AUKUS -- that saw Canberra scrap a multi-billion-dollar submarine order from France. The EU-US Trade and Tech Council was set up after a summit in June to look at issues including trying to attune their strategies on regulating internet giants and defend democratic values. The council came at the request of the Europeans, who are seeking concrete signs of increased transatlantic cooperation after years of tension under former president Donald Trump, especially over trade.
AFP

How the US debt limit became 'a hostage that's worth ransoming'

A decade ago, a standoff between Democrats and Republicans over increasing the United States' authority to borrow brought the country days away from a default and caused a major ratings agency to downgrade its credit for the first time. In the aftermath, top Senate Republican Mitch McConnell described the debt limit to The Washington Post as "a hostage that's worth ransoming," and a decade later, it's in captivity once again. The ceiling on how much debt the United States can take on is the subject of fierce negotiations in Washington between Democrats who control Congress but can't rally enough votes to increase it unilaterally, and Republicans who refuse to vote for any increase at all. The dispute has unusually high stakes because absent an increase, the United States could default on its bills in October, likely devastating its economy and undercutting a pillar of the international financial system.
