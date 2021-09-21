'Say Their Names' says city's sidewalk enforcement unfair

A Northfield activist group is considering its options after its attempts at raising awareness of Black victims of police violence were stymied by city officials. Since it formed last year following the murder of George Floyd, Say Their Names has attempted to write the names of people of color killed by police. The spot they chose holds symbolic meaning. They wrote the names in Bridge Square, which holds a monument to Northfield area residents who fought for the Union in the American Civil War, on the side dedicated to ending slavery.