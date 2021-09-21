Treatment center patient accused of gouging victim’s eye in assault
A patient at the Minnesota Regional Treatment Center in St. Peter is accused of hemorrhaging a victim’s eye in an assault and damaging their vision. Demarko Phillip Mullins, 28, of St. Peter, was charged with assault in the first degree, third degree and fifth degree. Mullins was committed to the Forensic Mental Health Program as mentally ill and dangerous during the alleged assault at the secure treatment facility.www.southernminn.com
